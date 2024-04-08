Post Session Report :: Monday, April 8, 2024

HB 1295, PN 1597 (Mullins) – Amends Title 63 (Professional and Occupations (State Licensed)) to provide for hearing requirements using a virtual option for participation. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 831, PN 1434 (Yaw) – This bill would set up regulatory framework for carbon capture and storage — Proves for the injection of carbon dioxide into an underground reservoir for the purpose of carbon sequestrations, for the ownership of pore space below surface lands and waters, for conveyance of the surface ownership of real property, imposing duties on the DEP and establishing the Carbon Dioxide Storage Facility Fund.

Amendment A03729 (Muth) – The amendment requires the department to hire:

1) 100 additional employees to administer this act and

2) At least 50 additional pipeline inspectors to perform the duties under this act.

The amendment requires the PUC to hire at least 50 additional pipeline inspectors to perform the duties under this act.

The amendment provides for cost of the additional staffing.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 27-21.

Amendment A03920 (Yaw) – The amendment eliminates the use of an escrow account. Under the amendment, a restricted account is established and used for defraying cost associated with the long-term monitoring and management of a closed storage facility.

The amendment adds that the General Assembly will make annual appropriations to the fund and the restricted account.

The amendment makes technical changes.

The amendment passed by a vote of 27-21 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

HB 917, PN 2302 (Shusterman) – The bill would create the Uniform Family Law Arbitration Act. The Uniform Family Law Arbitration Act would govern any arbitrations related to family law disputes, which “family law disputes” are defined as an issue arising under 23 Pa.C.S. (relating to domestic relations). However, an arbitrator would not be authorized to grant a divorce, annulment, terminate parental rights, grant an adoption, grant a guardianship of a child or incapacitated individual, or status of a child under Ch. 63. R

Amendment A03885 (Baker) – The amendment makes a technical correction to the bill regarding the reporting of child abuse.

The amendment passed by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1101, PN 1427 (Mastriano) – An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for curriculum, training and education certification management system. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.