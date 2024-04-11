The Negro Question History Course and Aramaic Hebrew Course
The Negro Question History Course and Aramaic Hebrew CourseCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Author of the Negro Question book series (Lee Cummings) is offering two classes online; a seven-month History course, and a seven-month Aramaic Hebrew course.
The Negro Question history course will cover the history of some of the world’s ancient civilizations; the Sumerians of ancient Mesopotamia, Ancient Assyria, Ancient Babylon, Ancient Medo-Persia, Ancient Israel, Greece, Rome, the ancient Roman Byzantine Empire, Ancient Scotland, Britain, Ireland, and England. This history course will examine the Moorish presence in North America, the American Indians, and the British colonists. This class will also examine the Kingdoms of Africa; Mali, Songhai, and Ghana. One of the main objectives of this history course is to give the reader a perfect timeline concerning the changing racial landscape in Europe. We will delve into critical information provided by Professor Boyd Dawkins, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson to give the students a new and refreshing way to view the past.
The Negro Question Aramaic Hebrew Course is one of the most exciting classes that I have ever had the opportunity to offer. In this class, the student will learn how to read, translate, write, and speak ancient Aramaic Hebrew! This is the language of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, the twelve tribes, Jesus, and the apostles. The student will practice his understanding of Aramaic on the Mesha Stele, Kilamuwa Stele, Karatepe Stele, and the Dead Sea Scrolls. This course focuses on building up the student’s vocabulary in Aramaic and teaching him how to speak in sentence form. The student will be taught how prefixes and suffixes are attached to a word to alter its meaning.
The student will be given a free copy of my new book; the Book of Genesis Volume One. This book has been written in six columns; the first Column is written in English, the second column is written in Aramaic, the third column is the Aramaic Alphabet, the fourth column is its English equivalent, the fifth column is the translated word, and the sixth column teaches the student how to pronounce the translated word. This is a unique book, the only book that can be compared to this is an ancient book called the Hexapla, written by the Alexandrian Theologian Origen (230-240 A.D). I have provided you with a sample page from the new book that each student will receive…this is truly revolutionary and is a self-taught book…you can learn Aramaic Hebrew from the comfort of your home!
The Negro Question Book Store is also announcing the release of its first video titled; I Know Who I Am, this video with other Negro Question books can be purchased at thenegroquestionbookstore.ecwid.com or Amazon and related outlets.
