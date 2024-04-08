First 5 California Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting Families at Biennial Child Health, Education, and Care Summit
Opening Keynote Address from Tony Thurmond, CA Superintendent of Public Instructions (Credit: Erra Inc. for First 5 California)
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, CA First Partner, attends awards reception and accepts the North Star, Audacious Goal award Credit: Erra Inc. for First 5 California)
Fiona Ma, CA State Treasurer and Dr. Joshua Sparrow take part in a keynote panel (Credit: Erra Inc. for First 5 California)
First 5 California leadership, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and children’s health advocates gathered for conversations about issues impacting childrenSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, First 5 California celebrated 25 years serving California’s children and families at its biennial Child Health, Education, and Care Summit at the Oakland Marriott City Center. The state’s 58 county commissions, staff, experts, advocates and supporters convened for three days of networking, workshops and sessions focused on ensuring all children ages 0 to 5 and their families enjoy the opportunity to thrive in safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments necessary for achieving healthy development.
Highlights from the summit included:
- The presentation of First 5 California’s Champions for Children awards to
- Jennifer Siebel Newsom, North Star, Audacious Goal Award
- Rob Reiner, North Star, Audacious Goal Award
- Alameda County Fathers Corps, Network Partner Award
- Domantas Sabonis, Community Partner Award
- In remembrance, Josefina Ramirez Notsinneh, Community Partner Award
- Keynote presentations from
- First 5 California Executive Director Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, the first woman of color to serve in the executive director role and a refugee born during the fall of Saigon
- First 5 California Chief Deputy Director Dr. Angelo Williams, the first African American to serve in the chief deputy director role, former chief of staff in the California Legislature, Kellogg Foundation program officer, and lead for F5CA’s fatherhood initiative
- California Surgeon General Dr. Diana Ramos, the state’s first Latina Surgeon General
- California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, the first woman of color and the first woman Certified Public Accountant (CPA) elected to the position
- Dr. Josh Sparrow of the Brazelton Touchpoints Center at the Boston Children's Hospital
- YouTube influencer and Beleaf In Fatherhood CEO Glen Henry
For 25 years, First 5 California has provided programs and resources designed to educate and support parents, caregivers, teachers and community partners in the critical role they play in childhood development. First 5 California was established when voters during the 1998 California election passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families.
“We are humbled and grateful for the voters of California who called for the creation of the CA Children and Families Commission, 25 years ago. We would not be where we are today without the continued support of our local county and community partners, the Governor, Legislature and state agency partners,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, executive director of First 5 California.“
Today, First 5 California continues their advocacy work to ensure programs and systems that are designed for children meet the needs of families and communities. The focus on early childhood continues to grow and evolve over time with support and partnerships that lift up the importance of investing in the early years. This includes children's entertainment platform Doggyland, the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Dodgers, among many others.
“Looking to the future, we will continue to focus on the mental, physical and emotional wellness of families and young children through our Stronger Starts campaign efforts, catalyst investments, research, advocacy and strategic partnerships,” said Ms. Wong. “We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and building new ones as we march towards our north star to build healing-centered, trauma-informed and culturally responsive systems that seek to continue to build stronger communities as we move into the next quarter century.”
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
