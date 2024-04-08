First 5 California Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting Families at Biennial Child Health, Education, and Care Summit

Opening Keynote Address from Tony Thurmond, CA Superintendent of Public Instructions (Credit: Erra Inc. for First 5 California)

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, CA First Partner, attends awards reception and accepts the North Star, Audacious Goal award Credit: Erra Inc. for First 5 California)

Fiona Ma, CA State Treasurer and Dr. Joshua Sparrow take part in a keynote panel (Credit: Erra Inc. for First 5 California)