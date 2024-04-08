F&G biologists complete Middle Fork Salmon River bighorn sheep survey

Biologists counted a total of 1,123 bighorns. This included 578 ewes, 198 lambs, and 347 rams; 163 of those were classified as mature Class III and IV individuals.

Lamb:ewe ratios (an indicator of recruitment) were also promising at 34 lambs:100 ewes.

Notably, the Middle Fork bighorn population experienced a major die-off in the early 1990s, and this population has been believed to be disease-limited with chronically low lamb:ewe ratios since that time.