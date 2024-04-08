Auditor Blaha Presents 2024 State of Main Street Findings - April 8, 2024

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – “Main Street is in a building year as local entities recover from the pandemic and prepare for the next challenge,” said Auditor Blaha. “Key challenges on the horizon include an aging population, affordable housing, unpredictable weather conditions, and an increase in the cost of materials.”

This morning State Auditor Blaha presented the 2024 State of Main Street which focused on 2024 budget numbers for a picture of local government’s fiscal status. The final analysis from the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) includes data from city and county budget reports. Under Minnesota law Townships are not required to report budget plans, so the OSA used 20 years of final township data and anecdotal information from township officials.

“Local governments can prepare for the next challenge by replenishing resources, including reserves, having strategic plans in place for future emergencies, and expanding existing infrastructure for daily operations and maintenance of services,” added Auditor Blaha.

Auditor Blaha was joined by the following local government officials:

Jim Checkel, Ashland Township Supervisor

Mary Jo McGuire, Ramsey County Commissioner & AMC Past President

Madeline Mitchell, City of Saint Paul Budget Manager

Kathleen Ryan, Aitkin County Chief Financial Officer

Sheila-Marie Untiedt, Stillwater Township Chair

The State of Main Street launched in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A key component of the program is the listening tour across Minnesota where local government officials give feedback on city, county, and township financial data. This annual event provides on-going conversations between the OSA and those that guide local budget decisions and policies.