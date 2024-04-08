Attorney General Bonta Demands Entity Providing Sexual Education to Modesto Public Schools Demonstrate Compliance with State Law

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today sent a letter to Modesto Pregnancy Center (the Center), also known as Personal Health Now, demanding that the entity substantiate its claims that it provides medically accurate and unbiased sexual education to public school students. The Center currently provides sexual education curriculum to Modesto City Schools District and advertises that its program meets the requirements of the California Healthy Youth Act, which requires sexual education in California’s public schools be comprehensive and medically accurate, and may not promote religious doctrine. However, DOJ has received parent complaints indicating that the Center’s sexual education curriculum does not appear to comply with state law. Under Business and Professions Code section 17508, Attorney General Bonta demands that the Center substantiate their claims within 20 days of letter issuance. Failure to provide substantiation by that deadline may result in legal action.

“Access to unbiased and comprehensive sexual education for students is not just a matter of choice; it is a fundamental necessity that builds a foundation of success for our children,” said Attorney General Bonta. “As the People’s Attorney, I’m committed to empowering our youth with the knowledge and skills they need that is inclusive, evidence-based, and free from stigma or bias, and that will allow them to make informed decisions and lead fulfilling lives. Today’s letter underscores that commitment, and I demand that the Center provides evidence to support these claims.”

The California Healthy Youth Act requires California public schools, including charter schools, to provide comprehensive sexual health education. The education is required at least once in middle school and at least once in high school. All instruction in all grades must be age appropriate, medically accurate and may not promote religious doctrine.

The Attorney General is responsible for the enforcement of California’s laws including the Unfair Competition and False Advertising laws. Given the serious questions that have arisen regarding the Center’s sexual education curriculum, including, for example, omitting certain topics including comprehensive discussion of abortion and students’ right to access abortion care, Attorney General Bonta demands information under Section 17508 from the Modesto Pregnancy Center to substantiate its claims of providing medically and scientifically accurate personal health information; California standards-aligned sex education programs for middle school and high school; an education program compliant with the California Healthy Youth Act; and health education programs that share current facts and information from credible, scientific sources in an unbiased way.

A copy of the letter is available here.