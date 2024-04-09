HealthHIV Releases Advocacy Paper on Impact of Prescription Drug Affordability Boards and Upper Payment Limits
Launches PDAB Resource and Action Center to provide educational resources and information for patientsWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the evolving landscape of healthcare and prescription drug affordability, HealthHIV has just released the advocacy paper PDABs & UPLs Impact on Drug Pricing, Access, and Innovation. The introduction of Prescription Drug Affordability Boards (PDABs) and Upper Payment Limits (UPLs) marks a shift in state-led efforts to control drug costs. This shift raises critical, unaddressed concerns about the potential for increased complexity in drug pricing and fundamental access to essential health medications.
This paper, along with accompanying documents and resources, assesses the impact of PDABs and Upper Payment Limits (UPLs) on drug pricing, patient access, and the broader implications for healthcare affordability. It also highlights the role of innovation in improving healthcare outcomes, especially for People with HIV, and calls upon various stakeholders to proactively engage in these discussions.
Key stakeholders include—first and foremost—patients, their healthcare providers, and navigators, but engagement also requires involvement from state funders, public and private health and benefit plan administrators, manufacturers, and trade associations, each vital partners in navigating the future of drug affordability and access.
Please visit HealthHIV’s PDAB Resource and Action Center, which offers additional educational resources and information on steps that patients can take in their respective states.
###
About HealthHIV
HealthHIV is a national non-profit that works with organizations, communities, and healthcare providers to advance effective prevention, care, and support for people living with or at risk for HIV and HCV through education and training, technical assistance, and capacity building, advocacy, and health services research and evaluation. HealthHIV leads the HealthHCV initiative, the National Center for Health Care Capacity Building, and the National Coalition for LGBTQ Health. Learn more at HealthHIV.org.
Marco Winkler
HealthHIV
+1 202-232-6749
marco@healthhiv.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube