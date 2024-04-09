Submit Release
Sureserve Group Announcement - Acquisition of Duality Group

Sureserve Group

Further expands Group’s capabilities - heating and energy savings solutions.

the acquisition of Duality aligns with Sureserve’s mission - to be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and public sector in delivering essential affordable heating and energy savings,”
— Graham Levinsohn, Group CEO of Sureserve
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sureserve have announced that on Monday 8th April the Group signed and exchanged a contract to acquire Duality Group Ltd and its subsidiaries Gas Call Services Ltd, WRB Gas (Contracts) Ltd, and Dyson Energy Services Limited, businesses delivering renewable energy and heating solutions to the social housing sector and residential clients.

Duality was established in 2016, acquiring Dyson in the same year, before subsequently acquiring Gas Call in 2018 and WRB in 2021. Duality has grown to revenues of £56m and will increase Sureserve's geographic coverage and deepen its service offering.

Sureserve are delighted to welcome Duality and its 421 employees. The Group look forward to working with Duality’s customers, staff, and management in continuing to build on a successful platform.

Graham Levinsohn, Group CEO of Sureserve, said "the acquisition of Duality aligns with Sureserve’s mission - to be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and related public sector in delivering essential and affordable heating, energy savings, and compliance solutions, playing a key and progressive role in decarbonisation, always delivering for customers, employees, residents and the environment with safety, integrity and respect at the forefront of everything we do."

Emma Nicklin, Group Commercial Director
Sureserve Group
