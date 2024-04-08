New Global Nonprofit Accelerator Launches, Now Accepting Applications

A Harvard Business School-style MBA for nonprofit leaders provides affordable, effective management, fundraising, and execution practices.

It’s high time for a new approach. Our practical, affordable, step-by-step program is proven to work with nonprofits of all types and sizes.” — Donald Summers

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Altruist Nonprofit Accelerator (www.altruistaccelerator.org), a Seattle-based nonprofit organization, is now accepting applications for the world's first nonprofit accelerator open to nonprofit organizations of any mission and location. Inspired by the successful for-profit business accelerators such as Y Combinator and Techstars, the Altruist Accelerator provides nonprofit executives, staff and board members a practical, low-cost, step-by-step program proven to deliver dramatic increases in nonprofit revenue and social impact.

"Today there are many thousands of smaller nonprofits that provide our communities with critical services and support, but they can’t keep up with the need, and many are struggling to just keep the lights on," observes the Accelerator's founder, veteran social entrepreneur Donald Summers. "It’s high time for a new approach. Philanthropy has failed them. Government has failed them. The current system of training and support has failed them. Giving is down. Leaders are stressed-out and burned-out. But we have a solution. Our practical, affordable, step-by-step program is proven to work with nonprofits of all types and sizes. We have a long track record of success turning even struggling organizations into well-funded, problem solving machines. Our program is now available to every nonprofit leader ready for a new approach.”

“I encourage those who react with skepticism to the Accelerator’s bold promise of nonprofit transformation to consider the program’s track record,” says Akhtar Badshaw, Distinguished Professor of Social Impact at the University of Washington and Board Chair of the Altruist Accelerator and. “This methodology has been painstakingly developed over two decades of practice. It delivers a median annual increase of revenue and program impact of 25%. It’s not easy, and it is only for tenacious nonprofit leaders ready to learn a new set of entrepreneurial practices. But it works. This is a toolkit for nonprofit growth and impact.”

Janis Avery, the retired CEO of Treehouse, a nonprofit agency supporting foster youth and also a Director of the Accelerator, says “During my time leading Treehouse, we followed the Altruist process to deliver a level of social impact no one thought possible. Nonprofit leaders everywhere can now follow this program to fulfill their dreams.”

The Accelerator’s low-cost, self-paced training is provided in an online community where nonprofit staff, leaders and board members follow a carefully sequenced series of organizational development and growth practices and apply them to their unique organizational contexts. They develop business plans, financial models, pitch decks, program evaluation dashboards, and other tools that are taught in leading business schools and for-profit accelerators, all adapted for use in the nonprofit sector. “Combine all the rigor of a Harvard MBA with a low-cost, self-paced, supportive process tailored for busy executives at small nonprofits, and you have an idea of what we are doing,” Summers says. “There is nothing like it. The more nonprofits that follow this program, the more social problems we will solve.”

Suited for organizations ranging in size from start-ups to about $25m in annual funding, the Accelerator launches in June of 2024. Nonprofit executives, staff, board members and volunteers can get on the waiting list for the first cohort by visiting www.altruistaccelerator.org.