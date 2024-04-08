EpiMedTechGlobal Relocates Global Headquarters to Singapore for Epigenetic Innovation
EpiMedTechGlobal (EMTG), formerly known as HKG Epitherapeutics Ltd., is thrilled to announce the relocation of its global headquarters to Singapore. The move of the global Headquarters to Singapore marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to revolutionize the early detection of cancer and other diseases through advanced epigenetic research and its positioning as a global leader in this field.
Under the leadership of Professor Moshe Szyf FRSC, FCAHS, who had directed a pioneering epigenetics lab at McGill University for more than 3 decades EMTG has been a trailblazer in leveraging four decades of epigenetic research to develop a global platform for clinical epigenetics, thus addressing the critical need for bridging scientific advancements with clinical applications. The strategic relocation to Singapore is expected to enhance EMTG’s operational capabilities, enhance its international operations across three continents and further establish its leadership in the global healthcare industry.
"The move to Singapore is not just a change of location; it represents a pivotal evolution in our journey towards improving healthcare outcomes through epigenetic innovation," stated Prof. Moshe Szyf, CEO of EpiMedTechGlobal. "Singapore's dynamic biotech ecosystem and its strategic position in the heart of Asia with excellent connections to Europe and north America offer unparalleled opportunities for growth, collaboration, and access to new markets. This move is a key part of our strategy to expand our global footprint and bring our cutting-edge epigenetic tests closer to patients worldwide."
EMTG's new headquarters will be the hub of its operations, encompassing research and development, regulatory compliance, and international business strategy. This relocation will also enable EMTG to foster stronger partnerships with key stakeholders in the biotech industry, research communities, and healthcare sectors across the Asia-Pacific region and globally.
Since its inception, EMTG has achieved significant milestones, including the development of pioneering epigenetic tests like epiAge and epiCervix, securing US CAP and CLIA accreditation of its HK laboratory, and attracting substantial investment to support its expansion. The company's headquarters transition to Singapore is anticipated to further accelerate its research and development efforts, enhancing the commercialization and global distribution of its innovative diagnostic solutions.
EpiMedTechGlobal is committed to its mission of harnessing the power of clinical epigenetics to transform the early detection of diseases, thereby contributing to the advancement of global healthcare. The company eagerly looks forward to engaging with the vibrant biotech community in Singapore and beyond, as it continues to pioneer new frontiers in healthcare innovation.
About EpiMedTechGlobal (EMTG)
EpiMedTechGlobal (EMTG), formerly known as HKG Epitherapeutics Ltd., is at the forefront of clinical epigenetics, focusing on the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Led by Professor Moshe Szyf and a team of dedicated scientists, EMTG is dedicated to translating decades of epigenetic research into practical, clinical applications with the goal of improving health outcomes worldwide.
