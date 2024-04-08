Transparency Notifications from Shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

Ghent, Belgium – 8 April 2024 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it received transparency notifications from the shareholders listed below, notifying the number of voting rights attached to shares mentioned next to their respective names in the table below.

The transparency notifications were filed following a private placement of new shares that was announced and priced on 20 March 2024, with pricing announced on 21 March 2024, by means of a private placement through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure of new shares.

Reason for notification Aggregate number of shares and voting rights held % of total outstanding shares(1) Optiverder B.V.(2) Passive crossing of a threshold / Downward crossing of the lowest threshold 922,535 2.57% Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement SA - Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij NV / Belfius Insurance SA (3) Passive crossing of a threshold 1,910,199 5.32% GRAC société simple (4) Acquisition of voting securities or voting rights 1,858,097 5.17%

_____________

Notes:

(1) The total number of outstanding shares of the Company mentioned in the relevant transparency notifications amounts to 35,909,420, each share giving right to one (1) vote (being 35,909,420 voting rights in total).

(2) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of Optiverder B.V. ("Optiverder"), informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 3 April 2024, that on 25 March 2024 Optiverder’s aggregate number of voting rights passively crossed below the lowest threshold of 3% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The notification furthermore specifies that the participation is held by Mr. C.A.C.M. Oomen through its 100% owned personal holding Optiverder.

(3) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement SA / Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij NV ("SFPI-FPIM"), Belfius Banque SA ("Belfius Bank") and Belfius Insurance SA ("Belfius Insurance"), informed the Company, by means of a joint notification dated 2 April 2024, that on 25 March 2024 the aggregate shareholding of Belfius Insurance (holding 24,393 shares and voting rights; which corresponds to 0.07% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company) had passively crossed below the lowest threshold of 3% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The joint notification specifies furthermore that SFPI-FPIM (holding 1,885,806 shares and voting rights; which corresponds to 5.25% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company) is the parent company of Belfius Bank (ex Dexia Banque SA), which in its turn is the parent company of Belfius Insurance. The notification also states that SFPI-FPIM acts in its own name, but on behalf of the Belgian State and that it is owned for 100% by the Belgian State. It follows from the notification that Belfius Bank does not own any voting securities or voting rights in the Company.

(4) GRAC société simple ("GRAC"), acting as a person that notifies alone, informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 28 March 2024, that on 25 March 2024 the aggregate number of voting rights of GRAC actively crossed the threshold of 5% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company. The notification furthermore specifies that GRAC is not controlled by another entity or holding.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

To access copies of the aforementioned transparency notifications, reference is made to Sequana Medical's website (https://www.sequanamedical.com/investors/shareholder-information/).

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

