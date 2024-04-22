The Unaddressed Aftermath of Surgery – Leftover Opioids – Highlights Importance of April 27 Drug Take Back Day

About

The Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Foundation for Opioid Research & Education, www.rothmanopioid.org , is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to raising awareness of the risks and benefits of opioids, educating physicians/physicians/policymakers on safe opioid use, and supporting research and education aimed to advance innovate pain management strategies that can decrease opioid use. The Foundation supports and advances the highest quality research on opioids and alternative pain modalities to yield findings that can better inform patients, physicians, and the greater healthcare community in the most evidenced-based pain management strategies.

https://www.rothmanopioid.org/