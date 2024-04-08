NECHAMA – Jewish Response to Disaster has named Shlomo Rozenek Director of Development and Communications

Stephan Kline, NECHAMA’s Chief Executive Officer, said “I am delighted to welcome Shlomo as a thought leader, partner, and someone who will be an integral contributor to NECHAMA’s growth. Shlomo’s expertise in strategic communications, relationship building, and the Jewish communal landscape will be an invaluable resource for the continued expansion of NECHAMA’s disaster response efforts and education.” Kline continued, “Shlomo describes himself as a ‘Jewish non-profit lifer’ and connects deeply with NECHAMA’s values of Tikkun Olam/Repair of the World, Ahavat Orchim/Love the Stranger and Tzedakah/Charity and Justice. He is passionate about continuing to embody Jewish values through his work at our organization.”

Most recently, Shlomo served as Alumni Engagement Manager at itrek, an Israeli-American nonprofit focused on cultivating unique Israel experiences for non-Jewish graduate students from top law, business, and policy schools worldwide. Shlomo worked extensively on itrek’s annual alumni campaign and was the lead strategist for its alumni events. Prior to itrek, Shlomo was the Operations Associate at JPro, a Jewish professional development nonprofit. Before making the switch to the Jewish communal world, Shlomo was a Real Estate Salesperson at a small boutique commercial real estate firm in New York City.

Shlomo obtained a Master’s in Public Administration from Bellevue University and his BA, magna cum laude, from Touro University. He is a current Ruskay Fellow at UJA-Federation of New York and an Advisory Board member for Shtetl: The Haredi Free Press. Shlomo resides in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan and is highly active in local Jewish life there. Shlomo can be reached at shlomo@nechama.org.

Updates / Updates