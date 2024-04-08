Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Expands Tri-state Footprint With Opening of New Location in Hoboken, N.J.
For a long time, Kristina and I have aspired to create a unique salon experience for clients with a comprehensive offering of luxury beauty services.”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar LLC, an independent salon franchisor, announced the opening of its latest salon in Hoboken, N.J. The new Hudson County location is part of Moxie Salon’s rapid expansion in the lucrative hair salon industry, whose U.S. market size was approximately $52.2 billion in 2023, according to an IBISWorld report. [https://www.ibisworld.com/united-states/market-research-reports/hair-salons-industry/]
— Adriana Polise
Located at 1032 Washington Street in historic downtown Hoboken, the salon is open for business, their grand opening celebration took place the week of March 25. There were special events and promotions throughout the week, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla on March 27. The new salon offers a full range of services, including blowouts, spray tans, makeup, extensions, highlights with glaze, and haircuts and color.
Owners Adriana Polise, Vincenzo (Vinny) Polise, Kristina DiColo and Dan DiColo have vast collective entrepreneurial, sales and business ownership experience and look forward to applying their combined expertise toward the success of their new venture.
“For a long time, Kristina and I have aspired to create a unique salon experience for clients with a comprehensive offering of luxury beauty services,” says Adriana Polise. “I spent years getting ‘Moxified’ by the Moxie Twins at one of their original locations in Kinnelon, N.J., and I’m excited to offer that same kind of impactful, life-changing transformation to clients in our community.”
Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar Co-founder Jenn Patterson adds: “We’ve always wanted to have a Moxie Salon presence in the heart of Hoboken, and we’re thrilled to welcome Adriana, Vinny, Kristina and Dan to the extended Moxie family. When Adriana first came to us, we knew she and her talented team would be the best franchise partners for this location. We wish them continued success and growth in the Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar brand!"
Franchisor Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is seeing high demand from entrepreneurs looking to enter the beauty industry with a strong, established brand and turnkey franchise solution. The company, founded in 2014 by professional stylists and beauty influencers Jenn and Jamie Dunn (aka the “Moxie Twins”), carves out a unique segment in the marketplace by delivering a full-service, accessible, upscale salon experience, where every customer is treated like a red carpet, A-list celebrity, yet at affordable prices.
Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar offers a comprehensive menu of services, including hair and makeup, Goldwell color, signature blowouts, extensions, beauty packages and Moxie Memberships. Salon owners can leverage an exclusive retail opportunity to boost their revenue with in-salon sales of proprietary “Get Moxified” hair care, makeup and styling products.
About Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar
Building on the Moxie Twins' vision, Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar has crafted a unique franchise model focused on providing an affordable luxury salon experience. The company offers a competitive franchise fee with low royalties, a proven training model, online appointment booking system, IT, exclusive territories, national advertising and local digital marketing. Moxie Salon’s data-driven site selection and buildout management helps ensure each salon is strategically located and outfitted to meet the franchise’s high standards for luxury branding and comfort. Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar is rapidly expanding with over 20 salon locations and more than 90 in development along the Eastern Coast. The franchise offers opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to carve out a unique space in the salon industry, even if they have no prior experience. For more information about individual or multi-unit franchise opportunities, visit moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/franchise or call 973-746-6943.
