Call for Speakers for the 2024 Midwest Health Promotion Conference: Celebrating 25 Years on September 25th

HealthSource Solutions Logo Midwest Health Promotion Conference 2024

The Midwest Health Promotion Conference is searching for engaging presenters with experience and expertise in advancing employee health and wellbeing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Health Promotion Conference hosts professionals, students, and volunteers responsible for employee health and wellbeing, and calls for presentations are now open. Come network, share ideas, and discover solutions to today’s challenges at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

We are searching for engaging presenters with experience and expertise in advancing employee health and wellbeing. You will be able to connect with people you can relate to, learn from, and actively contribute to the best thinking in worksite health promotion.

Join us for this day-long Conference on September 25th as we celebrate our great partnerships! Details and Sponsor/Exhibitor Registration are available on our website.

Early bird pricing ends on May 31st. Learn More and register here: https://www.healthsource-solutions.com/our-events/conference/sponsor-info/

Sign up to be a Conference Exhibitor:

As a conference exhibitor, you can display your products and services with people who influence personal and corporate buying. Mingle with attendees from various industries — large and small businesses, municipalities, manufacturing, brokers, government offices, schools, hospitals, and health care[BS1] organizations.

Sign up to be a Conference Presenter:

We are searching for engaging presenters with experience and expertise in advancing employee health and wellbeing. Don’t miss the opportunity to share your wellness knowledge while building your professional network and brand—submissions close on April 15th.

Presenters can apply here: https://www.healthsource-solutions.com/our-events/conference/call-for-presentations-2024/

Sign up to be a Conference Sponsor:

By becoming a conference sponsor, your company’s logo will receive prime placement on our website, print materials, and event signage. Learn more about different levels of sponsorship below:

Bag Stuffer Sponsor: Promote your company by providing a small promotional item, flyer, or brochure for each attendee bag. This is a perfect way for your company to be seen by attendees.

Social Hour: Sponsor an hour of socialization after the Conference. Our signage, social media, and website will highlight your logo and event sponsorship.

Early bird pricing ends on May 31st. Learn More and register here: https://www.healthsource-solutions.com/our-events/conference/sponsor-info/



Healthcare Source Solutions looks forward to seeing the best of the business and the next generation of professionals, students, and volunteers at this year’s event.

About HealthSource Solutions

HealthSource Solutions is an employee wellness company that provides comprehensive programs and services designed to engage the entire population, including the most difficult-to-reach employees. We offer customized solutions that leverage our wellness program management, portal, and onsite staffing, as well as utilizing existing client resources. We are on a mission to bring wellness to those employees who are most often left behind.