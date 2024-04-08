New Head of EU Monitoring Mission assumes her duties in Georgia

The new Head of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Bettina Patricia Boughani, arrived in Tbilisi on 6 April to assume her duties.

Bettina Patricia Boughani was appointed by the Council of the European Union on 26 March 2024, and started her mandate on 1 April 2024.

“I am delighted and humbled to start my work as the Head of EUMM. Over the 35 years of my professional career, I have been driven by the commitment to promote security, peace and stability. It will be an honour to lead the dedicated team of more than 300 staff who contribute 24/7 with their hard work to stability and security in Georgia,” said the Head of Mission upon her arrival to Georgia. “I hope my leadership will support them in such an important mission, which helps improve the daily lives of the conflict-affected population and build trust among communities.”

Bettina Patricia Boughani is a commissioned officer of the French National Gendarmerie and has extensive experience in leadership and international relations. She held various senior positions within the United Nations and the French Ministry of the Interior/French Gendarmerie.

Previously she was involved in peacekeeping in sensitive political and security contexts, having been, among other, police Commissioner in MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali).

Find out more

Press release