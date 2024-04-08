Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Resignation of Senator Richard T. Mazza

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement following the resignation of his good friend and mentor, Senator Richard T. Mazza, after 42 years of service in Montpelier, including the last 39 representing Colchester and Grand Isle County in the Vermont Senate:

“It would be difficult to find a Vermonter who has been more impactful, committed or dedicated to public service over the past four decades than Senator Dick Mazza.

“When I was first elected to the State Senate 24 years ago, one person, Senator Mazza, immediately took me under his wing. It didn’t matter that I was a Republican and he was a Democrat. He put his faith and trust in me, as I did with him. He hasn’t left my side in the two decades since.

“It’s hard to put into words just how effective Senator Mazza has been in Montpelier. He knows when to speak up, and when to do so deliberately. And when he does, everybody listens. Senator Mazza has had the unique ability to command the respect and attention of his fellow senators and beyond. He has often been described as the ‘Conscience of the Senate,’ a perfect summary of the man he is.

“The Senate will not be the same without his humor, enthusiasm, practicality and dedication.”

Click here to view Senator Mazza’s resignation letter.