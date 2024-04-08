Xerafy Sets New Benchmarks in Industrial RFID: Unveiling a Groundbreaking Platform for Connected Tools at MRO Americas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Xerafy, a leader in RFID technology and engineering, is proud to announce the unveiling of its revolutionary platform for connected tools, setting new industry benchmarks in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) tool management.
This innovative platform, debuting at MRO Americas in Chicago from April 9-11, 2024, signifies a major leap forward in digitization in Aerospace and MRO, offering unparalleled benefits in safety, operational efficiency, and compliance.
Since 2010, Xerafy has been at the forefront of RFID technology, driving innovation and delivering solutions that drive operational excellence at Fortune 1000 companies.
Connected Tools for Active FOD Prevention
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Xerafy has teamed up with Kyoto Tools (KTC), Japan's leading industrial tool manufacturer, to integrate its advanced Connected Assets RFID technology into KTC's innovative range of nepros ID tools.
Nepros ID represents a quantum leap in FOD prevention, offering levels of real-time tracking, automated inventory control, and operational efficiency previously unattainable in the sector.
Its integration of Xerafy’s advanced RFID technology ensures seamless compliance with industry regulations while mitigating tool loss and optimizing operational workflows.
Advancing Digitization in MRO
Advancing digitization in MRO, Xerafy is setting new benchmarks for safety, compliance, authentication, and operational efficiency.
When it comes to tool control automation, the same RFID technology that powers nepros ID tools can be retrofitted into existing tool inventories.
Moreover, the company’s efforts extend to leveraging RFID for management of component work-in-process (WIP), as well as comprehensive tracking and authentication of inventory of MRO parts.
Empowering Industries with Connected Assets
The launch of Xerafy's connected tools platform marks a significant milestone in the journey towards comprehensive IoT asset connectivity.
The company’s “Connected Assets” vision is all about enabling industries to embrace the future of IoT, ensuring optimal performance, safety, and efficiency.
Xerafy has been collaborating with Fortune 1000 companies to re-engineer and enhance their products, from the drawing board, building up on the company’s experience in RFID and IoT innovation, as well as manufacturing, material science, and application expertise.
The collaborations underscore Xerafy's commitment to leveraging shared expertise to drive technological advancement and deliver real-world value to clients.
Join Us at MRO Americas
Xerafy invites industry professionals and media at MRO Americas to meet with its team at KTC’s booth #1585 and experience the future of tool control.
For more information about Xerafy and its solutions, please visit https://xerafy.com.
About Xerafy:
Xerafy is a pioneer in the development of industrial RFID technology, offering cutting-edge tagging solutions that enhance asset tracking and inventory management across various sectors. With a relentless focus on innovation and quality, Xerafy continues to set industry benchmarks, empowering businesses worldwide with smart, scalable, and sustainable RFID solutions.
Michel Gillmann
Michel Gillmann
