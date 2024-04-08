Advantage Club launches 1 week onboarding program of rewards & recognition for Blueboard customers affected by shutdown
EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Club, a leading global employee engagement platform, has launched a special Rewards and Recognition (R&R) program designed specifically for the customers of Blueboard, an employee rewards platform which recently shut down its operations. This initiative aims to support and provide relief to the customers who were affected by the unexpected ceasing of Blueboard’s operations.
Recognizing the importance of continuity in employee rewards in fostering a continuous positive work environment, Advantage Club is committed to helping affected customers. Through this unique program, Advantage Club will offer a range of exclusive incentives and rewards with priority support, allowing former Blueboard clients to transfer their rewards points for various products, gift cards and experiences. The company has devised a “1 Week Onboarding Promise” program, which will enable companies to quickly transition their recognition programs in less than a week with Advantage Club.
Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO & Co-founder of Advantage Club, expressed her empathy for those impacted by Blueboard's sudden closure, stating, "We understand the significance of employee recognition and business continuity of the same to have a positive impact on the overall employee experience. Blueboard’s unexpected shutdown must have left many companies and their employees in a difficult position. Our goal is to provide priority support and ensure that employees continue to enjoy the benefits of their hard-earned rewards."
Advantage Club has implemented several initiatives for the affected Blueboard customers to further demonstrate their commitment. Along with their "1 Week Onboarding Promise” program, a quick deployment of peer-peer appreciation and administrative budget setups, along with live dashboards and reporting is available through the platform. Their marketplace consists of 300+ gift cards, experiences and products in the US and a global catalog of 10,000+ brands. Additionally, Advantage Club has dedicated a team specifically to onboard Blueboard customers, providing personalized assistance throughout the process. To expedite the redemption process, priority point load support will also be provided to ensure the swift allocation of rewards.
Advantage Club is a leading platform for employee engagement, providing a wide range of solutions aimed at improving overall job satisfaction. The platform offers a diverse selection of recognition and rewards programs, performance contest automations, flexible benefits, and wellness initiatives, all geared toward fostering a positive and inclusive workplace environment.
About Advantage Club
Advantage Club (www.advantageclub.co) is a leading Global Employee Experience and Reward platform trusted by 1000+ companies and loved by over 4 million users across 100+ countries. Recognized as an industry leader by G2, Capterra, GetApp, SoftwareAdvice, and HRO Baker's Dozen, the company has established a special onboarding team for Blueboard impacted customers and initiated a "1 Week Onboarding Promise" program. For priority support, their co-founder Smiti is overseeing this effort herself for quick and seamless transition plus support. Contact her at smiti@advantageclub.co.
Smiti Bhatt Deorah
