UFC legend Gray Maynard experiences remarkable cognitive improvement and increased productivity with Neuronic device

I’ve been sleeping better and I’m more focused in life, I can’t thank Neuronic enough for the enhanced clarity and focus to help me achieve my goals”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where traumatic brain injuries sadly remain prevalent, Gray Maynard, a renowned name in the world of mixed martial arts, has embarked on a new journey toward enhancing his brain health post-retirement. Following a storied career in the UFC, Maynard is now collaborating with Neuronic, a leading brain health company, to address the physical and mental tolls of professional fighting.
Unfortunately, Maynard is not the only one. In a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers highlighted two critical risk factors associated with the development of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) among fighters. The study analyzed 176 combat athletes, including retired boxers and MMA fighters aged 35 and older. Shockingly, 72% of the fighters tested positive for Traumatic Encephalopathy Syndrome (TES).
Furthermore, this article sheds light on the devastating impact of CTE on former fighters, as exemplified by UFC heavyweight Tim Hague and lightweight Spencer Fisher. Hague's post-mortem diagnosis of CTE after a boxing match, and Fisher's ongoing neurological struggles underscore the profound consequences of repeated head trauma endured by professional fighters.
In the same way, in another study from 2024, it was discovered that about 10 boxers per year die from acute injuries in the ring and up to 40% of professional boxers suffer from chronic cognitive problems from brain injury.
Following his retirement in 2018, Maynard was forced to confront the harsh truth of potential head trauma accumulated during his years in professional fighting.
Maynard's commitment to improving his cognitive health and overall well-being made him receptive to new approaches. This journey led him to Neuronic, innovators in transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM), a cutting-edge method for enhancing brain function through non-invasive light therapy.
Partnering with Neuronic, Maynard underwent a comprehensive brain scan to assess the extent of his traumatic brain injury. Neuronic's team of experts then developed personalized protocols tailored to Maynard's specific needs to address his condition holistically.
Remarkably, after just four months of intensive collaborative efforts, Maynard received encouraging news. The post-brain scan showed a positive shift in global activity, resulting in a more normalized qEEG, suggesting the brain is moving toward a more efficient way of functioning.
Gray, in his conversation and follow-up, mentioned how he had improved his focus at work and could get more done on the computer. He also mentioned that he tracked his sleep scores on his Garmin watch and they had improved along with having fewer night sweats. Overall, Gray’s cognitive ability has shown major improvement on the brain maps. This achievement not only emphasized the efficacy of Neuronic's technology and approach, but also showcased Maynard's steadfast dedication and consistency to improving his brain health after retiring from his career. Maynard's legacy in mixed martial arts is a testament to his unyielding spirit in the Octagon and his dedication to brain health off the mat.
By openly sharing his story and the positive results of his collaboration with Neuronic, Maynard provides hope and inspiration for other athletes and individuals dealing with traumatic brain injuries. His journey underscores the importance of personalized approaches to recovery and highlights the potential for significant improvements in brain health, even after a career in combat sports.
Gray expressed his gratitude, stating, “It’s great to work with you guys, and I’m going to keep using the device daily. I really appreciate you all and your professionalism, and being so accommodating, whatever my schedule is like at work. The greatest gift anyone can give is health and wellness. Thank you.”
Maynard's journey serves as a source of inspiration, demonstrating that with the right resources and mindset, overcoming the challenges of head trauma is within reach.
