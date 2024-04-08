RLAB: M2MMA 1: A Knockout Success in Phuket

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK: RLAB) DBA M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organization revolutionizing the landscape of combat sports. M2MMA aims to elevate the sport of MMA to new heights of professionalism, excitement, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, and personal growth. M2MMA is pleased to share the following updates:

M2MMA, the newly founded world-leading combat sports organization, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of its inaugural event, M2MMA 1, which took place at the iconic Sinbi Boxing Stadium in Phuket on Sunday, March 31st, 2024. This groundbreaking event set a new benchmark for combat sports. Marie Heinz walked away with the WMO World Featherweight Title Belt in an explosive victory over local favourite Judy Humber.

M2MMA 1 was highly anticipated for athletes and fans worldwide during the months building up to the event, with final festivities kicking off a week prior, marking the beginning of an exhilarating fight week. The M2MMA team embarked on a journey across the Island of Phuket, visiting the prestigious gyms where the M2MMA athletes prepared for battle. During these visits, the team engaged with the fighters, capturing behind-the-scenes promotional content that spotlighted the local heroes and the intense rivalries on the island. This week-long prelude to the event underscored the athletes' quest for bragging rights. Yet, it also highlighted their unity and respect for each other and the sport, setting the stage for an unforgettable competition.

With the build-up coming to a close and The M2MMA Ring ready, the event kicked off on another high note. All athletes successfully made their weigh-in weights the day prior and passed their hydration tests on Fight Night, ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all. These protocols, implemented by M2MMA to further protect its athletes, ensure these modern-day gladiators are ready to enter The M2MMA Ring.

The electrifying Fight Night saw The Iconic Sinbi Boxing Stadium packed to the rafters, with seating capacity reaching its limit at 400 and an additional overflow of over 500 enthusiastic fans in attendance, underscoring the event's overwhelming popularity. As a result, seating ticket sales were halted, and only standing tickets were made available towards the end of ticket sales.

The live broadcast, expertly produced by LUI Muay Thai, received fantastic reviews globally for its professionalism and quality. M2MMA 1 captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over 170,000 views on M2MMA Social Media platforms and generating 10,000+ comments and interactions on Instagram. The event was streamed live across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, bringing the thrill and shareability of combat sports to fans worldwide.

Aiding the impressive viewership that M2MMA 1 attracted was the internationally acclaimed MC Jon Nut, who expertly guided the evening's events with Andrew Whitelaw and JP Mestanza in the commentary booth. Moreover, to the delight and surprise of the audience, M2MMA 1 featured two live performances in between fights, offering a distinct and captivating entertainment experience.

Ultimately, The WMO World Featherweight Title Fight was the standout moment at M2MMA 1, with Marie Heinz securing a unanimous decision victory over Judy Humber. This intense and skilful matchup not only enthralled the audience but also earned the distinction of Fight of the Night, marking it as an unforgettable highlight in M2MMA history.

Following her victory, Marie Heinz shared her thoughts: "How does it feel to be the WMO Featherweight world champion? It feels so good! I have never been this proud of myself. I'm so amazed by all the kind messages and love I received. I think that what made me win this fight was my experience and the control I had during the fight. My defence was something I focused on.”

Heinz also praised the organization, saying, "Fighting for M2MMA was awesome. The team was always reachable and helpful before, during, and after the fight. I enjoyed fighting for them."

Another highlight was the electrifying match between Canadian James Clarke and US Marine veteran Colton Kielbasa, which ended with Clarke clinching the victory by unanimous decision. Both athletes were recognized for their exceptional performances during M2MMA 1 and shared the Performance of the Night award.

M2MMA's CEO, Victor Lange, expressed gratitude and excitement over the event's success, stating, "M2MMA 1 is just the beginning. We are committed to redefining the future of combat sports, and the overwhelming response from our first event is a testament to the bright future ahead. We thank our athletes, fans, and partners for making M2MMA 1 an unforgettable experience."

M2MMA looks forward to building on this momentum with future events combining high-level competition with innovations in athlete safety and fan engagement.

You can watch the event here.

Follow us on our official website, www.m2mma.com, and our social media channels to stay updated with the latest from M2MMA. Embark on an exhilarating journey with us as we continue to transform the realms of combat sports and entertainment.



