M2MMA Inc. and The Reson8 Frequency System Inc. Partner for AI Audio Personalized Frequency Treatment in Combat Sports

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc., the AI-driven combat sports safety and performance organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Reson8, a precision audio platform and signal architecture system focused on genomic-driven personalized frequency treatment. Genomic and transcriptomic analysis conducted within the Reson8 research framework supports an approach in which the platform analyzes genomic variant patterns, calculates gene-region signal ratios, and algorithmically generates acoustic protocols optimized for each athlete’s biological inputs.

Together, M2MMA and Reson8 will apply Audio AI within the athlete environment to analyze biological inputs, generate precision signal layers, and dynamically adjust acoustic patterns tailored to each fighter’s biology. The objective is to convert athlete-specific inputs into personalized acoustic protocols that support recovery systems and physiological balance and raise the standard of treatment throughout camp.

In combat sports, recovery cannot be generic. The athlete coming off a hard sparring session does not need the same acoustic input as an athlete trying to restore sleep later that night. This partnership is built around sound waves measured in hertz processed through a signal architecture, and arranged into athlete-specific acoustic protocol systems so treatment can match the demand of the moment.

Published sports science shows that recovery quality and sleep directly affect adaptation and ongoing performance in athletes. M2MMA will use that principle with Reson8 to build a more precise recovery layer within training camp, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

The initial phase will begin in selected athlete settings. Expansion will follow measured use and observed outcome.

Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of M2MMA, stated, “In combat sports, adaptation depends on how efficiently an athlete returns to physiological balance after repeated stress exposure. Through this partnership, we will use Audio AI to align frequency treatment with the biology of each athlete and deliver a higher standard of personalized recovery inside the training environment.”

Nicolas Rosen, Co-Founder of Reson8, commented, “Reson8 was built to generate sound in frequencies and patterns optimized for the individual. Reson8 was built as a signal-processing platform — translating genomic inputs into precision acoustic protocols for each individual. Working with M2MMA gives us a demanding performance setting in which personalized acoustic treatment can be applied with real precision.”

The partnership reflects M2MMA’s commitment to building a more individualized performance system for combat athletes.

About Reson8

Reson8 is a precision audio platform and signal-processing company focused on genomic-driven frequency wellness and recovery. The platform analyzes genomic variant patterns to calculate signal ratios that guide the generation of acoustic protocols. Operating through a four-stage system — genomic analysis, signal algorithm development, audio protocol engine, and delivery platform — Reson8 converts biological inputs into individualized acoustic output. Observed RNA expression shifts within the Reson8 research framework inform ongoing protocol refinements. Reson8 applies this acoustic protocol system to develop individualized sound protocols intended to support biological regulation, recovery systems, and physiological balance.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: MMAZ) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-powered production, and blockchain-secured data, M2MMA is building a more innovative ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports. The company’s platform unifies analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network. Artificial intelligence transforms live fight data into predictive safety insights, while blockchain ensures transparent, verifiable records. Guided by a leadership team grounded in data science and decentralized systems, M2MMA is shaping a future in which combat sports are safer, more accountable, and commercially stronger.

