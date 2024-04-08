Ibotta Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

DENVER, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta, Inc., a leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, announced today that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 5,625,000 shares of its Class A common stock, 2,500,000 shares of which are being sold by Ibotta and 3,125,000 shares of which are being sold by existing stockholders. Ibotta will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 843,750 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is estimated to be between $76.00 and $84.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IBTA."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and BofA Securities will act as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities acting as joint book-running managers. Citizens JMP, Needham & Company and Raymond James will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; and BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ibotta

Built and headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned approximately $1.8 billion through the Ibotta Performance Network since 2012. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four times, made Built In Colorado’s Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.’s list of Best Workplaces twice.

