PSD Announces Governor Phil Scott's Proclamation of April 2024 as Safe Digging Month in VT

April is Safe Digging Month

On April 1st, 2024, Governor Phil Scott, alongside the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), proclaimed April 2024 as Safe Digging Month in Vermont. The proclamation aims to raise awareness among Vermonters regarding the prevention of accidents and utility interruptions during excavation, blasting, and demolition, including small projects such as planting gardens or building a backyard pergola. It also emphasizes the importance of preventing environmental mishaps and disruption of vital utility services by utilizing the "One-Call" Dig safe system at 811 or online at digsafe.com.

Please see the full proclamation on the Governor’s Proclamation Page.

For further information about the NARUC resources and information, see the NARUC Safe Digging Month Press Release and the NARCU homepage.

For state-specific programs and contacts, visit the Safe Digging Map.

