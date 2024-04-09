Women in Project Management (WiPM) Elevates International Women’s Day Celebration (IWD2024) with Virtual Event
Women in Project Management elevates IWD2024 celebration virtually, presenting "An Inspiring Journey to Inclusion" with speakers and attendees across the region
Self-empowerment is the first step. By empowering yourself, you can then inspire and empower those around you.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Women in Project Management (WiPM), a special interest group under Project Management Institute Malaysia Chapter (PMIMY), proudly presents "An Inspiring Journey to Inclusion," a virtual celebration marking International Women’s Day on March 16, 2024. This groundbreaking event signifies the first-ever collaboration between the WiPM team from PMI Malaysia Chapter and PMI Singapore Chapter.
— Dr Joshua Netto, President of PMI Malaysia Chapter
The 2.5-hour complimentary event commenced with an inspiring address by PMI Malaysia Chapter President, Dr. Joshua Netto. Dr. Netto's poignant message on the potential GDP contribution achievable through women's equal opportunities and recognition of their strengths perfectly echoed the theme of United Nations Women, "Invest in women. Accelerate progress."
The event's keynote speaker, Regional Managing Director Asia Pacific of PMI, SoHyun Kang, captivated participants with her personal anecdotes and experiences. Her engaging narratives not only resonated deeply but also inspired over 140 attendees across the region. SoHyun Kang stands as a beacon of inspiration for those striving to break through gender inequality barriers and venture into uncharted territories.
The dynamic energy of the master of ceremonies, Wan Syamilah Wan Ismail, a volunteer for PMI Malaysia Chapter, infused the virtual gathering with positivity. The icebreaker activity, led by Karl Goh, a volunteer for PMI Singapore Chapter, added a delightful twist as participants deciphered emojis and shared hearty laughs.
The event transitioned seamlessly into a Fireside Chat featuring an esteemed panel of speakers; Norlida Azmi, Group Chief People Officer of Axiata Group and Adjunct Professor at UNITAR. Priya Patra, Director of Capgemini and Founder of Women PowerUP Network Anchor Chapter Xchange and Surianarayanan Raghavan, President of PMI Singapore Chapter, moderated by Clarice Tan, Exco and WiPM Chair of PMI Singapore Chapter. Participants gleaned valuable insights, including the importance of speaking up for the unheard and unrepresented, seizing volunteering opportunities to inspire and be inspired, and championing diversity and inclusion with an open mind and curiosity.
As the event drew to a close, attendees celebrated the diversity, unique strengths, and contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds. WiPM calls on all participants to lead by example and cultivate a sense of belonging where everyone feels valued.
For more information on PMI Malaysia Chapter, please visit our website https://pmi.org.my/
#PMIMY #TogetherWeCan #StrongerTogether #PrideoftheChapter #PMIMYWiPM
#PMISingaporeChapter #PMIChapterXchange
#InternationalWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay2024 #IWD #IWD2024 #InspireInclusion
PMIMY - International Women's Day 2024