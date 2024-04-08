Church of God in Christ (COGIC) Michigan Canadian Council of Bishops PAC Endorses Hill Harper for U.S. Senate
We have witnessed his genuine heart for the people and his readiness to serve with integrity and compassion. Our endorsement comes from a place of belief in his ability to enact meaningful change.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of God in Christ (COGIC), the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States, and its esteemed Michigan Canadian Council of Bishops Political Action Committee [PAC], today officially announced their full endorsement of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Hill Harper, for the open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan being vacated by outgoing U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, who is not seeking reelection.
— Bishop J. Drew Sheard
This historic endorsement marks the growing momentum of Hill Harper’s grassroots U.S. Senate campaign. It also represents a significant moment in the church leadership’s engagement with political advocacy and support for candidates who embody the values and principles of the COGIC community and the Council of Bishops PAC.
Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the Presiding Bishop of the Church of God in Christ, expressed his enthusiastic support for Mr. Harper's candidacy, citing his profound commitment to social justice, economic equity, and educational empowerment as key reasons for the endorsement:
“Hill Harper’s dedication to uplifting our communities, his unwavering commitment to justice, and his visionary leadership make him the ideal candidate for the U.S. Senate," said Bishop Sheard.
"We have witnessed his genuine heart for the people and his readiness to serve with integrity and compassion. Our endorsement comes from a place of belief in his ability to enact meaningful change and to represent the values that are dear to us at COGIC. He is not just a candidate; he is a beacon of hope for our future."
The endorsement from COGIC’s Michigan Canadian Council of Bishops PAC reflects a tradition within the faith community of supporting candidates who strive to make a tangible difference in the lives of their constituents.
Historically, endorsements from faith leaders and their congregations have played a crucial role in guiding voters towards candidates who best represent their moral and ethical views. Following in the footsteps of previous faith-based endorsements, COGIC's Michigan Canadian Council of Bishops PAC support for Hill Harper underscores the significant impact that faith communities can have on electoral outcomes.
The Church of God in Christ has a long-standing history of advocating for social justice and civil rights, aligning closely with Mr. Harper's own track record of community service and advocacy. "Our support for Hill Harper is a testament to our faith's call to action in the face of injustice and inequality," Bishop Sheard continued. "We are proud to stand with him as he seeks to bring about positive change and to work tirelessly for the betterment of Michigan and our nation as a whole."
The COGIC Michigan Canadian Council of Bishops PAC calls upon its members and the wider community to be engaged politically and, if they choose, to support Hill Harper's campaign, emphasizing the importance of active engagement in the democratic process and the power of faith-driven support in shaping the future of the nation.
For more information about the endorsement or to get involved with Hill Harper's campaign, please contact: Courtney@GothamPR.com
Telephone: 212.352.2147 www.hillharper.com
About Hill Harper:
Hill Harper is a distinguished Harvard-educated public servant, holding degrees with honors from both Harvard Law School and the Kennedy School of Government. His academic excellence is complemented by 10 Honorary Doctoral Degrees, highlighting his impactful contributions across various sectors. An Obama Presidential Appointee, a four-time New York Times Best Selling Author and a 32-year union member, Harper is deeply committed to labor rights and intellectual discourse. A eight year Detroit resident who owns a small business in downtown Detroit, he actively contributes to local economic development and embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship. Harper's extensive background in advocacy, education, activism and community service positions him as a dynamic force for positive change, aiming to bring a fresh perspective and dedicated representation to the U.S. Senate.
About the Church of God in Christ:
The Church of God in Christ is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the United States, with a rich history of advocating for social justice and community empowerment.
Disclaimer: The Church does not endorse political candidates. COGIC PAC supports this press release and candidate for U.S. Senate.
