Vlog on Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on the Work of Geologists

How will Artificial Intelligence (AI) disrupt the work of geologists?

EFG Executive Director Glen Burridge and Project Officer Tamás Miklovicz had a casual conversation about the impact of AI on geologists’ work. They also discussed the importance of providing AI training for geologists at the EFG Academy.

The EFG Academy is being developed to provide geoscientists with essential training to enhance both their soft and hard skills. Tamás Miklovicz is leading the development of this training service with Glen Burridge.

Watch the following video and learn about the reflections on AI by Glen Burridge and Tamás Miklovicz: https://tinyurl.com/2yzys3tv