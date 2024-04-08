Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,210 in the last 365 days.

Vlog on Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on the Work of Geologists

How will Artificial Intelligence (AI) disrupt the work of geologists?

EFG Executive Director Glen Burridge and Project Officer Tamás Miklovicz had a casual conversation about the impact of AI on geologists’ work. They also discussed the importance of providing AI training for geologists at the EFG Academy.

The EFG Academy is being developed to provide geoscientists with essential training to enhance both their soft and hard skills. Tamás Miklovicz is leading the development of this training service with Glen Burridge.

Watch the following video and learn about the reflections on AI by Glen Burridge and Tamás Miklovicz: https://tinyurl.com/2yzys3tv

You just read:

Vlog on Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on the Work of Geologists

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more