Introducing DogBlog, All-In-One Social App for Dogs (and Their Pawrents)
New free app and website debut April 10, National Hug Your Dog Day, uniting dog lovers everywhere with resources and social engagement.
DogBlog was designed to take the entire joyful experience of dog ownership, and wrap it all up in one easy to use, completely free, online home.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DogBlog, a new social media app and website devoted exclusively to dogs and their pawrents, launches Wednesday, April 10, National Hug Your Dog Day! DogBlog is the first app designed specifically to combine the entire experience of dog ownership and put it into a free, easy-to-use app and website. DogBlog offers dog owners a place to connect, engage, and find resources tailored to everything related to enriching and enhancing the lives of their best friends!
— Jon Gorchow, co-Founder, DogBlog
Once users fetch the app and create profiles for both them and their dog(s), they will be able to share photos, videos, blog posts, and updates. They can join or build “Packs” around breeds, geographic location, interests. They can also connect with other dog owners to find and arrange for playdates, sitters, and walkers. They can visit the virtual DoggieMall where they can buy and sell dog-related merchandise directly with other DogBlog users.
“There are over 68 million homes with dogs in the U.S, and the overwhelming majority of owners consider their dog to be a member of the family,” said Jon Gorchow, co-Founder and CEO of DogBlog. He added that “DogBlog was designed to take the entire joyful
experience of dog ownership, and wrap it all up in one easy to use, completely free, online home.”
Professionals including Vets, Groomers, and Trainers are also encouraged to join the DogBlog community by creating “Expert” profiles, They can provide advice along with marketing their services throughout this new canine community.
DogBlog will also provide resources for owners through partnerships with animal shelters, rescue groups, and pet service providers. As the community grows, users will be able to search for pets in need of adoption in their area, find deals on quality pet food and toys, and so much more. DogBlog aims to support dog owners through all stages of their dog’s life , all in one place.
DogBlog is available as an app for iOS and Android phones, as well as a desktop and mobile website (dogblogonline.com).
About DogBlog:
DogBlog is a social media app and website (dogblogonline.com) devoted to creating community and resources for dogs and their owners. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, DogBlog offers a digital home where dogs and their pawrents can connect, engage, and find services and products tailored to their needs. DogBlog supports animal shelters and rescue groups, and partners with pet service providers to offer resources for pet owners.
Jon Gorchow
DogBlog LLC
+1 305-284-1059
jon@dogblogonline.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook