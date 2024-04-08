Official Launch of Logi-IQ: Route Optimization solution to optimize logistics operations
And Africa Co. launches Logi-IQ, a SaaS for route optimization, enhancing logistics efficiency with advanced features for businesses.TOKYO, JAPAN, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards redefining logistics and delivery management, And Africa Co., Ltd. is proud to announce the official launch of Logi-IQ, the innovative route optimization Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. After a successful beta version, Logi-IQ now introduces its Starter plan, designed to cater to the varied needs of businesses aiming for operational excellence and efficiency.
**Transformative Impact on Logistics**
Logi-IQ emerges as an essential tool in the complex world of logistics, aiming to dismantle prevalent inefficiencies that hamper operational performance. Addressing critical challenges of resource mismanagement, planning inefficiencies, and communication barriers, it offers a comprehensive solution to optimize route planning, driver assignment, task management, and much more. Powered by advanced algorithms and user-friendly interfaces, Logi-IQ is an optimal and affordable tool, providing precise control over logistical operations.
**What's New in the Official Launch?**
The official launch of Logi-IQ introduces the Starter plan, enabling customers to optimize up to 700 tasks in a single setting. This plan is specifically designed for small to medium-sized businesses, ensuring a solution that fits their unique needs. Features include access to the dispatcher dashboard and drivers' app, ensuring seamless synchronization and task management. The user-centric design facilitates an intuitive workflow, from task assignment to completion, while maintaining a paperless and efficient process.
**Anticipated New Features**
In our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, Logi-IQ will soon introduce new features such as Paperless POD and Business Intelligence, promising to further enhance the logistics management experience. These additions are designed with our users in mind, aiming to provide even more tools for operational optimization and performance excellence.
**A Leap Forward with Logi-IQ**
And Africa Co., Ltd., known for providing cutting-edge software solutions for the logistics industry, is excited to offer Logi-IQ as a testament to our dedication to advancing logistics technology. We invite businesses and logistics professionals to explore the capabilities of Logi-IQ, confident that it will transform their operational landscape and set new standards of efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
Discover the future of logistics with Logi-IQ. Experience operational excellence, redefined.
For more information, visit https://www.logi-iq.com/ or contact us at info@logi-iq.com.
Meryem Benbrahim
Logi-IQ by And Africa Co., Ltd.
info@logi-iq.com
