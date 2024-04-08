VCI GLOBAL EXECUTES SEVERAL MAJOR KEY MILESTONES TO INCREASE FUTURE REVENUES
VCI Glaobal (NASDAQ:VCIG)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) a diversified holding company, focuses on consulting, fintech, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and gamification. Over the last several months has completed several important milestones that are key to drive value directly to the company in terms of revenue potential.
VCI Global recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with W Capital Markets Pte Ltd (“W Capital”), a Singapore based company. This partnership is for the purpose of introducing prospective clients to one another. W Capital is a holder of the Capital Markets Services (“CMS”) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activities of “Advising on Corporate Finance” and “Dealing in Capital Market Products that are Securities and units in a Collective Investment Scheme” and is an accredited Mainboard IPO Issue Manager and Catalyst Full Sponsor authorized by the SGX.
The company also announced its strategic expansion of its global footprint from Asia by opening offices in New York and London later this year, as well as setting up an AI Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Frankfurt to better serve our growing pipeline of consulting clients and ambitious technology ventures. Offices in New York and London offices will be led by the recently appointed Group Executive Director, Marco Baccanello. His highly experienced background in Silicon Valley and New York and his past experience with PwC in the UK and US brings valuable expertise and Capital Market relationships to the Company.
Lastly, the company announced that it closed a transaction with Cogia GmbH, by successfully acquiring Socializer Messenger from Cogia GmbH, a software company based in Germany. This highly secure messenger platform is currently serving the Portuguese Government. The Socializer Messenger represents the ultimate communication solution, integrating revolutionary privacy and security features with advanced AI technology.
This acquisition is important because according to Mordor Intelligence, the secure messaging market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.45%, reaching USD $25.05 billion from 2024 to 2029. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for secure, targeted, and reliable communication, particularly in sectors such as business-to-government (B2G), insurance, banking, energy, and healthcare, where privacy and security are paramount.
These milestones are key as the company moves forward to increasing value regarding revenue generation and continually increasing the company’s ROE.
About VCI Global Limited
VCI Global is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on consulting, fintech, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and gamification. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, our main operations are centered in Asia, with significant visibility across Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. VCIG primarily offers consulting services in capital markets, real estate, AI, and technology. In technology businesses, the company operates a proprietary financing platform that serves companies and individuals, as well as a secure messaging platform serving governments and organizations. We also invest, incubate, accelerate, and commercialize businesses and technologies in AI, robotics, and gamification.
For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.
