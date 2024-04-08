ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|01-Apr-24
|-*
|-
|-
|02-Apr-24
|9,023
|€897.93
|€8,102,067
|03-Apr-24
|13,609
|€896.77
|€12,204,119
|04-Apr-24
|7,534
|€906.46
|€6,829,279
|05-Apr-24
|7,459
|€894.45
|€6,671,708
*Markets closed
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
