RZOLUT in the Top 50 Vendors list as per the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 2024 Report

RZOLUT featured among the top 50 vendors for its innovative 360-degree Customer Risk Assessment, winning in Workflow and Automation.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore, April 8, 2024- RZOLUT, a leading data and tech platform in the Financial Crime & Compliance domain, is proud to be listed as a Top 50 #FCC player in the Chartis Research #FCC50 2024 report. The report, a comprehensive analysis of the top 50 players in financial crime and compliance technology, has also recognized RZOLUT as a category winner in Workflow and Automation for its groundbreaking approach to 360-degree Customer Risk Assessment. Read full report here, https://www.chartis-research.com/financial-crime/7947142/financial-crime-and-compliance50-2024.



Chartis Research, a global provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology, evaluated more than 300 companies in the financial crime and compliance domain to compile the #FCC50 report. The rigorous research process included extensive interviews, document exchanges and platform demonstrations. RZOLUT's visible AML and FCC domain capability as embedded in the platform, exceptional innovation and differentiated approach stood out among its peers, earning it a place in the prestigious list.

Further, the category win highlights RZOLUT's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower clients to screen and diligence customers and suppliers alike, in an automated, efficient and low cost environment. RZOLUT Screening and RZOLUT Diligence platforms enable organizations to conduct thorough and efficient assessments of customer risk profiles, leveraging advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to provide a 360-degree view of potential risks.

"We are thrilled to be featured as a Top 50 vendor and recognized by Chartis Research as the winner in Workflow and Automation - 360 Degree Customer Risk Assessment category in recently released #FCC50 report," said Sarabjeet Singh, Founder and CEO, at RZOLUT. "This accolade inspires us to intensify innovation to overcome the evolving challenges of financial crime and compliance. We remain committed to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions that enhance their risk management capabilities and drive operational efficiency."

RZOLUT ranks as one of the top 50 vendors in the FinCrime and compliance space because it has innovation at its core, as well as a range of unique and differentiated products,’ said Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis. ‘The company can combine deep domain expertise with risk assessment based on a vast array of data points, which are brought together in an accessible and actionable way using advanced technology that includes AI.

For more information about RZOLUT and its innovative solutions in risk management and compliance, please visit http://www.rzolut.com.

RZOLUT is a leading data and tech platform in the Financial Crime & Compliance domain, empowering customers with smart data and cutting-edge technologies to effectively mitigate risks and ensure regulatory compliance. With a focus on delivering advanced solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry, RZOLUT enables organizations to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and reduce risk with confidence and efficiency.