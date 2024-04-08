The Futureheads to Headline LOOPFEST at Shrewsbury Castle

The Futureheads perform at Shrewsbury Castle on Friday 3rd May 2024 alongside BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins

Known for their compelling live performances and critically acclaimed records, The Futureheads headline LOOPFEST at Shrewsbury Castle on Friday 3rd May 2024.

SHREWSBURY, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for their compelling live performances and a notable discography, The Futureheads are set to headline LOOPFEST at Shrewsbury Castle on Friday, 3rd May 2024. With five critically-acclaimed albums under their belt, numerous headlining tours, and a celebrated NME Single of the Year award for their cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds of Love’, The Futureheads live at Shrewsbury Castle promises to be an unforgettable start to the wider town centre festival.Adult Play, known for their genre-jumping funky indie electro vibe and nu-metal jazzer Passive Fix will also make an appearance, supporting The Futureheads, alongside BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins, a proud Shropshire local who is also the festival ambassador.LOOPFEST at Shrewsbury Castle serves as a fringe event to the larger FREE town centre festival happening from Friday, 3rd May to Sunday, 5th May 2024. The festival will host over 250 acts across 25 venues, offering a wide array of musical talent and entertainment options for all ages and tastes. From emerging local artists to established names, the festival celebrates the vibrant diversity of the music scene.The funding for this extraordinary musical extravaganza comes from four standalone gigs at Shrewsbury Castle over the LOOPFEST weekend. The lineup for the following days includes Afro-Jazz sensations Nubiyan Twist (with Fight the Bear & Smoke Like a Fish) on Saturday, 4th May 2024, the incomparable beatboxing genius Beardyman (with Greysha & The Uptown Monotones) on Sunday, 5th May 2024, from 1pm, and the Dutty Moonshine Big Band (with Zen Baseballbat & Mighty Vipers) taking the stage from 6pm.Tickets for LOOPFEST at Shrewsbury Castle are available for £25 plus a booking fee. To secure your spot, please visit TICKETLOOP at https://ticketloop.co.uk

The Futureheads earned the NME Single of the Year accolade for their iconic cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Hounds of Love’.