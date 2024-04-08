Minister Blade Nzimande meets with Student Representative Council of Majuba TVET College

Earlier today, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande met with the Student Representative Council (SRC) of Majuba TVET College.

Minister Nzimande was attending the Jobs Fair of the Department of Employment (DEL) and Labour and was aware that the students at Majuba College had concerns mainly relating to NSFAS.

Before the start of the formal programme, the SRC requested to meet with the Minister. The Minister agreed and was supported by NSFAS officials in his meeting with the student leadership.

Upon learning of the students' concerns, the Minister specifically requested the NSFAS officials to come to Majuba College, with the view to help address the students' concerns.

The Minister's meeting with the SRC lasted almost two hours, and the students used the opportunity to raise the following NSFAS related concerns-

1.The accommodation Pilot Project;

2.Oustanding 2023 and 2024 student allowances;

3.Changes of registration status of students; and

4.Internal issues relating to examinations and the updating of courses offered.

After listening to the SRC, the Minister thanked the student leadership for their robust but respectful engagement. He further asked the NSFAS officials to continue with the meeting with the SRC, as he had to attend the DEL event.

Additionally, the Minister also undertook to dispatch a team of senior NSFAS and Departmental officials to Majuba College to ensure that the concerns of the students are fully resolved.

While the Minister was meeting the SRC, there were attempts by some student formations to disrupt the event led by Department of Employment and Labour.

Minister Nzimande wishes to condemn this irresponsible and thuggish behaviour of these student formations and commends the South African Police Services (SAPS) for their swift action, in ensuring the safety of students, staff and college property.

