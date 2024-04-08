Deputy Minister David Mahlobo addresses anniversary celebration of the South African Water Works Company, Siza Water

The Department of Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Mr David Mahlobo, has applauded Siza Water, a water service provider in the iLembe District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal for outstanding provision of water services in the District for the past 25 years.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo was speaking during an anniversary celebration of the South African Water Works (SAWW) Company, Siza Water, which took place on Friday, 05 April 2024 at The Capital Zimbali.

“I cannot understate the significance of Siza Water's commitment to local empowerment and transformation. As a 100% South African-owned water utility, with a majority shareholder, South African Water Works, that is also majority black-owned, Siza Water embodies the spirit of inclusivity and socio-economic development. Proudly managed by South Africans, particularly from previously disadvantaged groups, Siza Water has become a beacon of hope, demonstrating that diversity is not just a buzzword but a cornerstone of sustainable growth and prosperity,” said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

Delivering a keynote address during the auspicious occasion, Deputy Minister Mahlobo lauded the achievements of the water utility received over the years, such as being recognised as the Best Performing Water Service Provider in 2014 through the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Blue Drop Certification Programme, to receiving the prestigious Wilson Award of Excellence from the Water Institute of South Africa between 2010 and 2018, amongst others.

He said that Siza Water has consistently raised the bar for operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and service delivery.

“Siza Water's innovative approach to wastewater management, exemplified by the design, construction, and operation of a state-of-the-art direct reuse plant, underscores its dedication to sustainability and resource conservation,” he added.

With two Green Drop Awards and commendations from the Department of Water and Sanitation for its exemplary sewer systems management, Siza Water has set a benchmark for environmental responsibility and public health protection.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo emphasized that beyond the realm of awards and accolades, Siza Water's impact extends far and wide, touching the lives of communities and individuals across South Africa.

“We have experienced this through the strategic investments exceeding R725 million over the past 25 years, Siza Water has not only facilitated uninterrupted development but also created hundreds of job opportunities, empowering local communities and driving socio-economic progress,” he said.

Concluding his keynote that was also attended by ILembe District Municipality Mayor, Cllr Thobani Shandu, Deputy Minister Mahlobo reaffirmed the water sector’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, with emphasis placed on collaborative work, leveraging on collective expertise and resources to address the challenges of water scarcity, climate change, and social inequality.

