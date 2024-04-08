Delightful Children's Picture Books Explores Ancient and Mythic Worlds
R.L. Greenwood's takes young readers back to Arthurian times, bygone eras, for fun adventures
R.L. Greenwood offers four charmingly illustrated children's picture books depicting adventures across various periods of history and myth, from tales set in Arthurian times to prehistoric hijinks.”UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiming to inspire parents and their kids to enjoy reading and develop little ones' love for books even at an early age, author R.L. Greenwood offers four charmingly illustrated children's picture books depicting adventures across various periods of history and myth, from tales set in Arthurian times to prehistoric hijinks. "Adventures with Robinhood," "A Visit to the Kingdom of Camelot," "Camelot Revisited," and "The Trials of the Cave People" show young readers different periods of civilization and the exploits of daring protagonists from those days, sparking children's imaginations and giving them and their parents the opportunity to bond over bedtime story time.
"Adventures with Robinhood" follows the eponymous plucky protagonist as he stands up to defend those who cannot fend for themselves, who are being ruined by the Sheriff of Nottingham. The dashing rogue not only faces the corrupt authorities but also empowers the commoners who in turn help him in his adventures.
https://a.co/d/5YHVXkM
"A Visit to the Kingdom of Camelot" takes young readers to the realm of Camelot, ruled by King Arthur and his trusted knights. It shows the family members of the handsome and brave Sir Lancelot. This includes Ellsworth who isn't as brave as his elder brother and tends to burp frequently, earning him the name "Sir Burpsalot. There is their little sister Wendy who longs for a life of adventure rather than the roles ladies are expected to occupy. The tale follows the unlikely duo as they embark on daring deeds, taking on dragons and stinkers, learning from poodletoothers and flutterbys, and other magical moments in the mythic realm of Camelot.
https://a.co/d/aAPrEot
"Camelot Revisited" is a tale of a king seeking a queen and an ordinary girl who is fated to achieve extraordinary things and not only save the most powerful man in the realm but the kingdom itself. Readers will return to the magical realm in this children's book that conveys invaluable life lessons, which will show them the power of hope.
https://a.co/d/c9vzNEi
"The Trials of the Cave People" asks young readers what life would be like if they were transported to the distant past to live as their ancestors did, encountering the same challenges they faced during their days. It will spark children's imaginations as it depicts how prehistoric humans surpassed the challenges they encountered, including the mundane responsibilities of daily life, in their own innovative ways in the time of cavemen, eons before the Internet or same-day-delivery services.
https://a.co/d/ejqCdsU
About the Author
R.L. Greenwood is a retired sales representative who also worked as a traffic safety consultant and publisher of a weekly newspaper publisher in Saskatchewan. He is a widower and lives in a senior's residence in Salmon Arm, British Columbia. He has written four books at the moment and currently working on another project. He is writing to inspire parents to get their kids ready and enjoy reading books at an early age.
