IZMIR, TORBALI, TURKEY, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OliveOilsLand preserves the traditional flavors, and along with it the cultural history that put Turkish olive oil on the map 6,000 years ago.
The history of olive oil started in Anatolia, on the coast of the Aegean Sea. It is a heavy burden that modern Turkish olive oil continuously recons with - olive oil from the Aegean Sea coast has a responsibility to be better than olive oil from anywhere else. Both because it is a product with a 6,000-year-long legacy and because that legacy has been overshadowed over the centuries. When people talk about Anatolian olive oil, they speak of it as a gone thing, not a product that is still present and striving on the market.
OliveOilsLand strives to change that. OliveOilsLand is tirelessly working to make people remember where the history of olive oil started. And while the stakes of carrying such a legacy are always high, and the demands of creating a representative product means always delivering the best the land can yield. People behind OliveOilsLand understand that Turkish olive oil is a product that’s supposed to be representative of history and culture at large - and they’re determined to rise to the cause.
How OliveOilsLand Products Are Made:
For all the products it carries, OliveOilsLand has similar highest standards: they must be produced from the best olives, they must be produced following strict company-established guidelines that guarantee high quality, and - last but certainly not least - they must taste good.
If a product misses the mark on any of the list, it never sees the light of day beyond OliveOlisLand production facilities.
OliveOilsLand branded oils are fully natural products, made from olives grown at local groves. Product quality control begins before the olives are even grown, with the groves’ soil and leaves. The olive tree can only be fit for harvesting if a test shows that it is healthy, with sufficient levels of important nutrients.
Once the harvesting time comes and olives are picked, checked, and cleaned from all dirt and leaves, they’re transported to the company factory for pressing. Any brand products that carry the OliveOilsLand logo must be made with the traditional cold pressing technique, in stainless steel tanks and carefully controlled contact with air. There are no chemical or heat treatments involved in the process.
Once the olive oil has been pressed, it’s bottled and secured away from light and oxygen, to preserve both its flavor and the high vitamin and polyphenol content, ensuring that the product the clients get is as rich as the day it was pressed.
This combination of multiple carefully controlled factors is what plays the decisive role in forming the flavor profile of each product, an intricate, multi-layered thing that has strong sweet, harsh, severe, salty, and sharp notes all at the same time, and can be overwhelming if not carefully balanced. It’s the production process at OliveOilsLand that the company has spent decades on refining that ensures the final product is not overwhelming but rich and complex, with a noticeably unique note that makes Turkish olive oil especially pleasant to the palate.
All quality control activities on OliveOilLand’s production territories are planned and developed in accordance with the ISO 9001 Quality Management System. It ensures that all the steps of oil production are under close inspection and properly follow the directives it takes to make premium-quality Turkish olive oil - from harvesting to the bottle reaching the consumer.
The People Who Built OliveOilsLand:
Unlike with many other companies that are as big or as old as OliveOilsLand, there’s a personal story that stands behind the name, one that spans over eight decades and multiple regions.
The story of what would down the line be the biggest company putting Turkish olive oil in people’s hands began right after the First World War with a small family enterprise.
The family started producing olive oil after moving to Turkey’s Akhisar region from a small settlement located near Rhodes, Greece. Akhisar region has a history of traditionally being among the best-known and most prolific in Turkish oil production. It held hundreds of years’ worth of knowledge when it comes to traditional Turkish methods of producing high-quality pure olive oil. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that simply putting down roots in Akhisar enabled to family to learn all the lessons one needs to learn about making olive oil.
Soon after the family abandoned Akhisar and moved to Izmir - but instead of taking up a new trade, continued producing olive oil, taking all the lessons learned and applying the old rules to the new place. Sticking to the traditions with no compromises, carefully selecting the groves, and ensuring the product always met the highest standards, propelled the small family establishment into fame and helped it steadily expand its name and reach first across all of Turkey, and then across the rest of the world.
Today, OliveOilLand is one of the largest commercial producers of Turkish olive oil, harvesting olives on multiple farms across Northern Izmir, by the coast of the Aegean Sea.
But the principles the company follows are still the same as they were when it was just a small family establishment - the same principles it took from Akhisar’s centuries-long teachings of what makes the best Turkish olive oil.
