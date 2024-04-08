Magnis Energy Tech Signs a Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BATTEROTECH

BatteroTech Headquarters Jiaxing

BatteroTech Headquarters Jiaxing

BATTEROTECH to become a non-exclusive sales & tech partner for Magnis for the immediate-term re-sale & joint development of turn-key projects.

Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCQB:MNSEF)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd is pleased to announce that it has entered a binding MOU with BATTEROTECH. BATTEROTECH Co., Ltd. is a lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated to the new energy industry which is funded by Tsingshan Industry (a Fortune 500 corporation).

Under the agreement, Magnis is to purchase BATTEROTECH products including lithium-ion battery cells, components and stationary energy storage products. BATTEROTECH will be Magnis' technology partner, assisting Magnis' iM3NY battery plant if needed, and will work together on any future battery manufacturing plants identified by Magnis.

Dr. Yajun Chao of BATTEROTECH commented: “We have been impressed by our interactions with Magnis including the recent visit by the Magnis Chairman and Managing Director (USA) and believe there are many great synergies between the two companies. Between our products and technical expertise along with Magnis’ contacts and reach into new markets, we see this agreement as a Win-Win for both companies.”

Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: “We see BATTEROTECH as a long-term technology partner that can work together with Magnis and can assist Magnis in producing near term revenues with customers that Magnis has identified.”

ABOUT BATTEROTECH

BatteroTech Co., Ltd. is a lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated to the new energy industry which is funded by the world’s largest nickel producer Tsingshan Industry (a Fortune 500 corporation).

BatteroTech is dedicated to R&D, production and marketing of lithium batteries, battery modules, battery systems, etc. and committed to providing world-class solutions and services for global new energy vehicle manufacturers and electric power investors who aim to achieve the goal of “Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality”. BatteroTech has set up Research and Development Centers and manufacturing bases in Shanghai, Jiashan and in Zhejiang Province. Currently there is 34GWh of annual production which is moving towards 45GWh by the end of 2024 once Phase 3 is complete.

“Twin Star” Battery developed by BatteroTech has the following advantages: fast charging based on high energy density, security design and manufacturing, which is available in a broad range of electric power applications including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, special vehicles, engineering machinery, equipment, and ships. The Twin Star Battery can also provide solutions for household energy storage systems, commercial and industrial energy storage systems and telecommunications backup power applications. Currently BatteroTech is a supplier of world class products and solutions for highly regarded international Tier-1 EV and ESS manufacturers.

Group Communications Manager
Magnis Energy Technologies
email us here

You just read:

Magnis Energy Tech Signs a Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BATTEROTECH

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Group Communications Manager
Magnis Energy Technologies
Company/Organization
Magnis Energy Technologies
Suite 9.03, Aurora Place, 88 Phillip Street
Sydney, 2000
Australia
+61 426 042 590
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX: MNS; OTCQX: MNSEF; FSE: U1P) is a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery technology and materials company with strategic assets, investments and partnerships in the electrification supply chain. The company's US based subsidiary Imperium3 New York, Inc ("iM3NY") operates a Gigawatt scale Lithium-ion battery manufacturing project in Endicott, New York. Magnis along with its joint venture and technology partner Charge CCCV LLC (“C4V”) are the major shareholders in iM3NY which plans to commercialise C4V's patented technology to produce green credentialed lithium- ion battery cells. Magnis also has a minority stake in C4V and has exclusively licensed their anode processing technology with an aim to produce high performance anode materials utilising ultra-high purity natural flake graphite from Magnis' Nachu Graphite Project in Tanzania. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.

More From This Author
Magnis Energy Tech Signs a Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BATTEROTECH
Singapore-based PEY Capital to arrange up to $320 Million USD of funding to develop Magnis' Nachu Graphite Project
Magnis Increases Ownership in iM3NY Lithium-ion Gigafactory
View All Stories From This Author