Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,611 in the last 365 days.

Independent Record Label Island Fire Records Pushes Boundaries

35
  • Island Fire Records: Igniting the Music Industry with Fresh Talent

Island Fire Records, an independent record label founded in 2022 by multi-talented Jaheem Isaacs, is making waves in the music industry. Jaheem’s expertise as a music producer, beat-maker, graphic designer, and artist himself (known as IslanBoy J), envisioned a platform to discover and promote fresh talent, pushing innovative music to the forefront.

One of the specialties that makes the record label so unique is its diverse roster of artists and catalog of music. They embrace a wide range of genres, from dancehall to soca, and their commitment and dedication to nurturing talent is evident in the artists they choose to represent.

In addition to their support for artists, Island Fire Records also focuses on creating memorable and impactful music experiences for listeners. They prioritize quality production and songwriting, delivering music that resonates with people on a deep level.

Island Fire Records’ mission is to provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent, connect with industry professionals, and reach a wider audience (both locally and internationally). With a commitment to fostering growth and success, the record label is undoubtedly changing the game

Keep an eye out for new incredible releases from Island Fire Records and their incredible roster of artists. Feel free to follow the record label on their Instagram Page @islandfirerecords.

The latest 2024 soca project from Island Fire Records: Rough Ride Riddim, features Di Hooligan, Double R, Killy, and Galaxy.

You just read:

Independent Record Label Island Fire Records Pushes Boundaries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more