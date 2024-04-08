St Vincent Brewery Wins Guinness Marketing Award for Latin America

St. Vincent Brewery Limited Sounds Greatness with Guinness

The St. Vincent Brewery Ltd. has again declared GREATNESS. Team SVBL has demonstrated its marketing prowess with the CCA’s Guinness Community Call held over the period 2022 to 2023. Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean were encouraged to execute the best of Guinness Sounds of Greatness platform, which included an incentive program to support the 360-degree initiative behind Guinness Sounds of Greatness theme and to drive growth within their market.

The St. Vincent Brewery Ltd. were announced the winners beating all countries in the Caribbean and Latin America for the top marketing and sales spot. The KPIs incentive included the best in class 360-degree execution for Guinness Sounds of Greatness platform, volume growth % vs PY, increase in distribution for FES and Smooth vs PY. The reward is a trip to Dublin, Ireland. Included in this trip for five of St. Vincent Brewery’s executive with accommodation for 4 nights and 5 days, airline tickets, hotel, meals and experiences.

The iconic execution of Guinness Posse Sounds of Greatness Monday band execution 2023 created a BOLD vibe by an iconic brand. The St. Vincent Brewery team cracked the code of a uniquely Vincentian tradition, creating an experience that is an integral part of our culture.

Guinness transformed and revitalized the concept of T-shirt bands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the execution of Guinness Posse – Sounds of Greatness. The band was able to capture the hearts and spirit of revelers, with the largest and only sold-out band. The local Guinness team executed an all-encompassing 360 brand execution over a 12-week period culminating in one massive street party on Carnival Monday evening.

This great achievement and win cannot go unmentioned, and the team extends gratitude to the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines for making Guinness Posse great. The consumers, supermarkets, bars, shop owners, Brewery team, the salesmen, delivery drivers and employees in the different departments showed the world that SVG IS MADE OF GREATNESS.

This is accomplishment is the second in recent times for the Guinness team in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In 2022- 2023 St. Vincent Brewery Limited (SVBL) Guinness brand was voted #1 in the Americas in the Guinness League of Excellence Best in the World. This prestigious title saw SVBL capturing the first place out of forty- eight (48) breweries worldwide for the first time having perfect sensory and scoring a perfect 100% for best pack dress.