Asian Productivity Organization Awards Outstanding Productivity Champions

Since its inception in 1978, the APO Awards have celebrated the achievements of productivity champions who have significantly contributed to productivity improvement across the Asia Pacific. In commemoration of the APO’s 60th anniversary in 2021, several enhancements have been made to the award schemes to reflect the evolving landscape of productivity and innovation.

2024 APO Regional Award and Meritorious and Distinguished Award Recipients

This year, the APO proudly confers two Regional Awardees, recognized for their outstanding contributions that extend beyond national borders, and impacting the Asia-Pacific region.

1. Dr. Pao-Cheng Chang, President, China Productivity Center

2. Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, Chairman Emeritus, Larsen & Toubro Limited

In addition, five Meritorious and Distinguished Award recipients were conferred for their inspiring and exemplary achievements and contributions leading to centrality of productivity.

1. Dr. Bountheung Douangsavanh, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Government of Lao PDR

2. Datuk Wira (Dr.) Haji Ameer Ali Mydin, Managing Director, Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad

3. Yamaaranz Erkhembayar, Chairman and CEO, Mongolian Productivity Organization

4. Prof. Ashan Iqbal, Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms, Government of Pakistan

5. Dr. Ha Minh Hiep, Acting Director General, Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality, Ministry of Science and Technology

The presentation of the awards would be conducted at the conferral ceremony during the 66th Session of the APO Governing Body in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 28–30 May 2024 as well as the designated occasions by the APO Directors of respective countries of awardees based on the APO Regional Meritorious and Distinguished, and National Awards. The APO is dedicated to leveraging the knowledge and experience of these awardees to inspire and steer future productivity initiatives, thereby foster learning, innovation, and collaboration among APO members. We extend our warmest congratulations to all the award recipients and look forward to their ongoing contributions to productivity and excellence in the region.

About the APO

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. It is nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory. Established in 1961 with eight founding members, the APO currently comprises 21 member economies: Bangladesh; Cambodia; the ROC; Fiji; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; I.R. Iran; Japan; the ROK; Lao PDR; Malaysia; Mongolia; Nepal; Pakistan; the Philippines; Singapore; Sri Lanka; Thailand; Turkiye; and Vietnam.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by fostering the socioeconomic development of its members through national policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, institutional capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge sharing to increase productivity.

Contacts

For details contact:

Phone: +81-3-3830-0411

Source: The Asian Productivity Organization (APO)