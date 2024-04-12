Emotions Soar as Tyler Okun Releases “Gloom”

Photo Credit: Ginny Keenan Tyler Okun Live at the Delancey NYC Still from the Gloom Photo Shoot

NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry often focused on glitz and glamour, Tyler Okun bravely delves into the raw and unfiltered realities of life with his new single “Gloom”. The lyrics are chilling, reaching right into your soul. Tyler offers the listener a relatable glimpse into their own innermost struggles, inviting them on a cathartic journey of self-discovery.

Tyler tells us, “I thought it was over. I worked so hard to get where I wanted and then had a tragic accident that left me thinking I had lost everything.” We all have experienced a bad week, month, or even longer period where there seems to be no going back. “Gloom” takes us there.

Tyler’s music encompasses a wide array of different genres, but this time he utilized the sounds of the Grunge era of the 90’s with influences such as Nirvana and the Smashing Pumpkins. With “Gloom”, Tyler would later head to California to shoot his music video; co directed by Violet Vale. Tyler adds, “I came up with the idea to wear blacked-out eye makeup to create a distinctive character that physically embodies the pain and heartbreak of the song.” In the video Tyler’s passion goes to another level. The beginning lyric “Bleed out my eyes” is passionately sung right from the start and the journey begins.

Gloom Music Video

So many are commenting on Gloom. Deb Robicheau, Film Producer, Screenwriter and Music Manager says, "Gloom," struck me mostly by the sheer breadth of musical influences. I heard parallels to the internal energy of Maneskin, a nod to the girth and prowess of INXS, and the expression of the song was akin to Linda Perry's work with 4 Non Blondes. The song synthesized disparate elements into a cohesive whole that felt like it could have been released anytime between 1989 and now. It was definitely smooth across multiple genres for me. It also has a Euro feel. The sincere emotional delivery creates a sonic landscape that is both familiar and innovative.”

Ivy Vale, the award-winning writer and director of the independent feature film musical “Out of My Comfort Zone” says, “Rock is definitely not dead. Those of a certain age who claim there’s no good music anymore aren’t listening or looking. Check out “Gloom” by Tyler Okun.”

Rick Reil is a producer, musician, and songwriter from the critically acclaimed band “The Grip Weeds” who co-produced this track with Tyler. He adds, “Tyler Okun is a talented songwriter and performer with a great voice. This is his latest release, “Gloom”, which was co-produced and mixed by me. We’re both very proud of this track.”

Gloom is now available on all major streaming platforms. Stream here

Tyler Okun is a singer, songwriter and storyteller that continues to follow his own path to entertain us all.

For more information about Tyler, please visit www.tylerokun.com

