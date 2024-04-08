Linton Window & Door Receives 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award, Achieving Top Honor in Cambridge, Ontario
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linton Window & Door has recently received the esteemed ThreeBestRated® award, securing the top position in the windows and doors category in Cambridge, Ontario. This recognition highlights Linton's exceptional commitment to service, consistent efforts, and dedication to providing first-class solutions to its clients.
ThreeBestRated®, a highly esteemed organization recognized for its rigorous research and analysis process, employs an expert-recommended 50-Point Inspection to identify top businesses across various industries. Only the top 3 businesses in each category, meeting these stringent criteria, are bestowed with the coveted Certificate of Excellence. This prestigious recognition serves as a true testament to Linton's exceptional standing in the industry.
Linton Window & Door expressed their enthusiasm for receiving the ThreeBestRated® Award, acknowledging it as a milestone achievement. "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, which reflects the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our team to delivering exceptional service to our clients," explains Brandon Weber, President at Linton Window & Door.
A Legacy Of Excellence: 50 Years And Counting
In this new year, the Linton Window & Door team commemorates its five decades of existence. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, it takes pride in being a trusted source of high-quality windows and doors. Linton's 50-year journey is a testament to their enduring commitment to excellence in quality, service and reputation, with many more years ahead.
Expansion Into Shakespeare, ON - A Thriving Success
In April 2023, Linton Window & Door opened its second location on Highway 7/8 (Line 34) in Shakespeare, ON. According to Weber, the community has warmly welcomed Linton, leading to great success and continuous growth. “We take immense pride in our team and the exceptional service they consistently deliver to our clients,” Weber said.
Community Engagement And Giving Back
Linton Window & Door demonstrates a strong commitment to community engagement, showcasing a dedication to giving back.
>> As a family-oriented business, Linton Window & Door actively supports the community by sponsoring local youth sports, including girls' and boys' hockey, baseball, and soccer.
>> They contribute to events like the Shakespeare Athletic Association Field Day in support of local sports, donating to initiatives like the Optimist Walking Path and exercise area to foster healthy lifestyle initiatives and contribute to hospital and hospice facilities.
>> Additionally, Linton assists families in need during the holiday season through programs like Christmas Baskets and ensures students have access to nutritious eggs through the local school Egg program.
These examples highlight their commitment to community well-being, offering a glimpse of Linton Window & Door’s extensive contributions to the communities they serve. Grateful for the ThreeBestRated® award, the team at Linton Window & Door looks forward to sustaining its legacy of excellence, quality, and unwavering commitment to service in the years ahead.
About Linton Window & Door
With five decades of experience, Linton Window & Door specializes in seamless installations, offering rock-solid warranties and exceptional service. The team at Linton, which consists of 30 dedicated individuals, is devoted to ensuring a stress-free process and exceptional 5-star service every single day for clients, that guarantees peace of mind at every stage. Their prime motto lies in presenting quality products at competitive prices, all of which are backed by their exceptional service. Linton provides referral-worthy personal service. They have a modern showroom that displays their exceptional selection of windows and doors that are full line of modern, maintenance-free and energy efficient. They provide free-in-home estimation, at their website https://lintonwindow.com/.
Brandon Weber
