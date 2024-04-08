Jobcube, the easy-to-use job search site, is set to expand in the US

Plans to move into other markets in the next few months.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, US, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobcube, Inc., the comprehensive search site for jobseekers, has had a full-scale launch (https://jobcube.com/ ). Jobcube, Inc. is part of the group company Kakaku.com, Inc., one of Japan's largest online media complexes. Kakaku.com, Inc. has been operating the job search service "Kyujin-Box" in Japan since 2015 and will leverage its accumulated knowledge to expand "Jobcube" to other markets aside from the US.

Jobcube aggregates and provides the easy-to-understand details of more than five million jobs at any given time, including full-time, part-time, contract, and remote jobs. Jobseekers can easily search by keyword, salary, location, and other specific criteria to meet their needs. In addition, a considerable number of new jobs are posted per day, so the freshest job information is always available. After Jobcube’s beta release in March 2023, it has recently undergone a site renewal ahead of the full-scale release. In the coming weeks, jobseekers will also be able to refer to newly added statistics and other useful information.

Kota Shiratani, Representative Director of Jobcube, Inc., commented:

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new platform, now available in the US. We extend our gratitude to our current partners for their support and alignment with our vision.

The job board market is overflowing with an extensive array of job details. While jobseekers have access to a wide variety of jobs, they still face the challenge of efficiently finding truly relevant positions.

Leveraging years of development in Japan, we harness AI technology and unique algorithms to facilitate high-quality matches. We are committed to bridging the gap between employers and jobseekers and strive to become an indispensable platform for both, not only in the US but worldwide.

Partners who wish to post jobs and link data should contact us below.

Contact: support@jobcube.com



About Jobcube, Inc.

Jobcube, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kakaku.com, Inc. established in Delaware, USA in 2023. It operates an online job board that connects employers and jobseekers. Kakaku.com, Inc., the parent company, is a Japanese Internet service provider founded in 1997 and operates one of the largest web services in Japan in various fields, including the product comparison site "Kakaku.com" and the restaurant search and reservation service "Tabelog”. Since 2015, the company has been operating "Kyujin-Box," a job search service, which has received favorable reviews for its ability to search a wide range of job information in bulk according to many and varied needs, and it boasts users starting from young adults though to senior citizens.

Contact: pr@kakaku.com