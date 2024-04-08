Renowned Divorce Lawyer Timothy Verhaeghe From Verhaeghe Law Office Wins 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award For Edmonton Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy Verhaeghe From Verhaeghe Law Office is felicitated with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence for performing as the best divorce lawyer in the region. He is hand picked by the 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRated which analyzes an expert on all basis from rating & reviews to his experience. Upon receiving the award, Tim shared, “ It is always a pleasure to receive an award. Receiving it for your career makes it even more beautiful. I’m always grateful for all the blessings of my life. I would like to thank every person who chose me to represent them in the legal proceedings. Expecting great things in the future too!”
What Makes Timothy Verhaeghe Stand Out?
Timothy is actually a graduate of NAIT Forestry. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forest Management. He has completed his Law Degree, all from the University of Alberta to become a passionate lawyer. It was 2004, when he started his law practice. Since then, he has grown to be a renowned lawyer in Family Law, Real Estate, and Wills & Estates domain. His thriving career is built on the well-grounded knowledge he acquired on and off the courtroom.
Timothy’s passion for law can be evidently seen in his dedication & interest in the legal field. He will do everything in the domain from courtroom representation to personal legal counsel and even assistance outside of court. He will always be there to support people who want his help. Having previously registered himself as a Collaborative Family Law Lawyer, he has assisted numerous distressed clients which made him easily represent cases on all degrees. He also has ample experience in all levels of Court in Alberta, including the Provincial Court of Alberta, the Court of Queen's Bench, and the Court of Appeal, Alberta's highest court. Practical and sensitive guidance offered by Timothy makes him the convenient professional for people to represent them legally in the courtroom.
Verhaeghe Law Office is a family-run law firm that operates in Edmonton and many other regions to serve their clients in a better way. Award-Winning Lawyers in the firm go above and beyond to deliver the finest legal solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of each client. Their responsiveness, accessibility, and commitment to keeping clients informed throughout their cases makes them the best choice. One can easily schedule an appointment with just a call.
Impressive Testimonial!
Here is a detailed review from Rose Anne, one of Tim’s regular client:
She said, “Thank you Mr. Tim Verhaeghe for the most recent advice you provided.
Mr. Verhaeghe is a truly thoughtful individual who has provided excellent advice over the last several years, but he recently provided some invaluable advice that will be used, and will help me now and in the future.
I would give this firm and Mr. Verhaeghe 100%. Mr. Verhaeghe takes the time to listen to your questions, and gives the best advice available. If you choose the law firm of Verhaeghe Law you will not be disappointed. They are reasonably priced for the excellent services that they provide, and I find that their support staff are easy to deal with and very helpful.
What I like about this west end firm is that they are normal everyday people that do not put on airs. They treat everyone with the utmost respect and try to help you or steer you in the right direction if they are unable to help”.
Address: 10525 170 Street, Suite 203, Mayfield Business Centre, Edmonton, AB T5P 4W2
Email: tim@freedomlaw.ca
Phone: +1-587-410-2500
Contested divorces, uncontested divorces, divorce mediation, divorce, arbitration, common-law divorce or separation, legal agreements, alimony, child custody and child support, adoption and foster care, government-care adoptions, out-of-country adoptions, private adoptions, adult adoption, post-adoption registry & guardianship cases are the issues handled by Timothy Verhaeghe. He can also handle disputes in real estate and wills & estates disputes.
