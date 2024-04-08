Blog Article Reveals Paranormal 'Channeling' Phenomena Evidence Incl. 16 Videos
A NASA image showing a coronal triangle is juxtaposed with the book cover of Planetary Brother (1991), a book by 'Bartholomew' channeled through Mary-Margaret Moore.
These photos of six 'deep trance' / 'overshadowing' / 'total takeover' 'channelers' are from the 1989 Time-Life book Spirit Summonings.
Evidence in this new article is for scientists, journalists, govt. leaders and anyone uninformed or misinformed about authentic 'channeling' case chronologies.
...channeling offers proof of an omnipresent conscious universe when one considers the evidence with an open mind and is willing to determine the facts readily available to be learned in this article.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "'Channeling' Phenomena Evidence for Scientists, Journalists and Anyone Uninformed or Misinformed (Including 16 Example Videos)" is the new article that makes it possible for readers to place in perspective the form of transcendental communication today known as 'channeling.' This latest article at the noncommercial metaphysicalarticles.org blog is virtually a succinct home study course in a single article — making it possible for anyone to learn about authentic channeling case chronologies. This type of phenomena is usually categorically associated with such terms as paranormal, supernatural, unexplained, psychic or anomalous.
— Mark Russell Bell
One insight revealed in the article is that Nostradamus (1503-1566) was a channeler himself. This perspective is based upon his statements in his 1562 letter to Francois Berard. The discovery of the letter was reported by Peter Lemesurier in 2000. Nostradamus through specifying "1999" in a quatrain and the entranced Edgar Cayce (1877-1945) having designated "1998" during a psychic (channeled) reading identified the 1990s to be the time of the resurrected "Roy d'Angolmois" and the return of "Ra-Ta" — pointing to the decisive epoch for humanity in the approaching new millennium.
Mark Russell Bell wrote in the article:
"Theoretical physicists, scientists and cosmologists will be at an impasse unless they consider the evidence for the transcendental communication process today commonly called channeling. Instead of maintaining a stubborn culturally programmed belief that this activity is impossible, the subject of channeling offers proof of an omnipresent conscious universe when one considers the evidence with an open mind and is willing to determine the facts readily available to be learned in this article. This blogger has identified and reported about 'channelers' whose cases have been extensively documented."
Channelers who are mentioned in this detailed blog article include Edgar Cayce, Eileen Garrett, Riz Mirza, Karl Mollison, Ryuho Okawa, Mark Probert, Kevin Ryerson, Paul Selig, Chico Xavier and Guy along with Edna Ballard/'The Ascended Masters,' Maurice Barbanell/'Silver Birch,' Ray Brown/'Paul,' JZ Knight/'Ramtha,' Jach Pursel/'Lazaris,' Jane Roberts/'Seth,' and Dante StarShine/'The Pleiadian Council.'
This new article about channeling also has an Epilogue blog article entitled "Planetary Purpose, War in the Middle East and the Human Ego — A Channeled Perspective to Expand Metaphysical Awareness" regarding the Mary-Margaret Moore/'Bartholomew' channeling case chronology.
Evidence of 'channeling' phenomena has been accumulating throughout the centuries, from 'The Oracle at Delphi' and John Dee (1527-1609) to Andrew Jackson Davis (1826-1910) and Edgar Cayce (1877-1945) to Eileen Garrett (1893-1970) and Jane Roberts (1929-1984) and beyond. Something to keep in mind about channeling case chronologies is that—as with everyone else—channelers themselves must interpret and place in perspective what conclusions should be drawn upon considering the information being articulated through themselves.
"'Channeling' Phenomena Evidence for Scientists, Journalists and Anyone Uninformed or Misinformed (Including 16 Example Videos)" is article #722 at the noncommercial Metaphysical Articles blog that has readers worldwide. Later this month will be the 15-year anniversary of Mark Russell Bell's Metaphysical Articles: Interesting Articles, Links and Other Media blog.
About Mark Russell Bell: Between 2009 and now, Bell's articles have reported about his personal experiences of 'paranormal phenomena' among a gamut of case profile articles about extensively documented cases of transcendental communication. Bell offers explanations about otherwise 'unexplained' phenomena with data sources always specified. Prior to becoming a metaphysical author with the case study book TESTAMENT (1997), Bell was a movie publicity staff writer for Paramount Pictures and contributed to the success of 100+ movies, including "Braveheart," "Fatal Attraction," "Fire in the Sky," "Forrest Gump," "Ghost," "The Godfather, Part III," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "The Naked Gun" trilogy, "Scrooged," seven Eddie Murphy movies and several "Star Trek" films. In 1995 after researching documented ‘talking poltergeist’ cases, Bell learned about a contemporary Oklahoma family experiencing this phenomena. The entire expedition is chronicled in TESTAMENT with verbatim interview transcripts. The central communicating entity in the case was known as 'Michael,' whom Bell soon began to associate with the Archangel that is the archetype for an angelic Force interacting with mankind throughout the ages.
Mark Russell Bell is available for interviews or to answer any questions.
Mark Russell Bell
Metaphysical Articles blog
markrussellbell@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
'Lazaris' speaking through Jach Pursel