Leatherby Center Launches Corporate Sustainability Course, Shaping Tomorrow's Social Impact Business Leaders
Business students learn the importance of sustainability beyond marketing strategies, while science students gain insights into effective communication with business stakeholders.”ORANGE, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University is excited to announce the addition of a groundbreaking course to its curriculum this semester: ENTR 350, titled “Corporate Sustainability.” This upper-division entrepreneurship business elective, taught by industry expert Lotus Thai, promises to revolutionize students' understanding of sustainability within the corporate landscape.
— Lotus Thai
Lotus Thai, a distinguished professional with a rich background in sustainability management, brings real-world experience from her tenure as the sustainability manager for Disneyland Resort and sustainability coordinator at Aramark. Thai is a proud alumna of Chapman University, holding a B.S. in Environmental Science & Policy and a B.S. in Business Administration, as well as an MBA from UC Irvine.
The cornerstone of ENTR 350 is its focus on corporate sustainability and project management. Thai's teaching methodology is unique; she strays away from traditional textbooks and essays in favor of practical, hands-on learning derived from her extensive professional background.
By immersing students in real-life scenarios, Thai empowers them to understand the intricate interplay between sustainability and business operations. She explains, “At the very beginning, students think about how decisions in sustainability impact operations. For instance, they consider implementing a reusable cup program at a company like Starbucks and delve into the operational implications, such as altering drink order procedures."
Moreover, the class fosters interdisciplinary dialogue, bridging the gap between business and science students. She elaborates, "This class provides a safe environment for diverse perspectives. Business students learn the importance of sustainability beyond marketing strategies, while science students gain insights into effective communication with business stakeholders."
Corporate Sustainability is a testament to the Leatherby Center's dedication to pioneering education that empowers students to succeed in a rapidly evolving business environment. “This course offers a dynamic blend of real-world experience and interdisciplinary learning, equipping students with the skills and insights needed to navigate the complexities of sustainability and entrepreneurship and drive positive change in their industries,” stated Dr. Cynthia West, the Director of the Leatherby Center and Clinical Associate Professor of Argyros College of Business and Economics.
About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics
The vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.
About Chapman University
Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu.
