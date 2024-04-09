Submit Release
Life Eterna Releases Apparel for Sempernaut Longevity Enthusiasts

Sempernaut longevity enthusiasts live healthy lives and take a proactive approach to maximizing their life spans and health spans.

We released this line of apparel for Sempernauts and everyone interested in maximizing their life spans and health spans. It's more than just exercising, it's a complete lifestyle for longevity.”
— John Willsey, Life Eterna Founder
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Eterna has released it's full line of apparel for Sempernaut longevity enthusiasts. Sempernauts live healthy lives and take a proactive approach to maximizing their life spans with the belief that age reversal treatments will be available within their lifetimes.

"Sempernauts are following advancements in life extension and possible age reversal treatments. They're living healthy lifestyles, taking supplements, and practice intermittent fasting for longevity," said John Willsey, founder of Life Eterna.

"We released this line of apparel for Sempernauts and everyone interested in maximizing their life spans and health spans. It's more than just exercising, it's a complete lifestyle for longevity."

Sempernaut, a word coined by John Willsey stands for "forever voyager", a person who is trained to overcome the pull of aging and reach LEV (longevity escape velocity).

The Sempernaut line of apparel includes yoga outfits, athletic shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, track pants, shorts and sports shoes. The Sempernaut logo is a color ribbon that is a central part of the infinity symbol. It has a beginning and an end, but no defined length.

About Life Eterna

Life Eterna is a leading advocate for healthy living and longevity. It's dedicated to supporting individuals in their pursuit of long and healthy lives. Life Eterna is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sempernaut "Forever Voyager" Clothing

The trademarked Sempernaut clothing is an innovative athletic and healthy lifestyle apparel brand that promotes living a healthy lifestyle for life extension and age reversal. Life Eterna is looking for stores, distributors and licensees interested in distributing and selling Sempernaut clothing. Contact Life Eterna for more information.

Contact:
John Willsey
johnw@lifeeterna.com

www.LifeEterna.com
www.Sempernaut.com
www.MissionSempernaut.com

John Willsey
Life Eterna
+1 469-797-6194
