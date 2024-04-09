OpsGuru Awarded Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Services — Israel
EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsGuru, a consulting company and Google Cloud Premier Partner, is honored to receive the Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Services — Israel. This award highlights OpsGuru's dedication to delivering outstanding services, helping customers harness Google Cloud technologies to innovate and transform across diverse sectors.
The Google Cloud Partner Awards recognize partners for their excellence in promoting customer success and innovative use of Google Cloud solutions. OpsGuru stands out for its expertise in Generative AI, Cloud Native Development, and Machine Learning. This distinction emphasizes OpsGuru’s ability to tackle complex challenges, enabling clients to lead in their industries.
Murad Alaev, CEO of OpsGuru, states: "Receiving the Google Cloud Partner of the Year award marks a significant achievement for us, affirming our leading technical skills and commitment to customer success. At OpsGuru, we're driven by a passion for cloud innovation, particularly in areas like Generative AI. Our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and strategic insight into cloud transformation position us as an advanced partner for businesses engaging with Google Cloud."
“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce OpsGuru as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”
OpsGuru's approach is defined by a thorough understanding of digital transformation complexities and the delivery of tailored cloud solutions focused on scalability, security, and efficiency. Being named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Services — Israel solidifies OpsGuru's leadership in cloud consulting and its readiness to assist organizations with unmatched expertise at any cloud adoption phase.
This recognition underscores OpsGuru's capacity to serve as a trusted advisor and partner, adept at navigating cloud technology intricacies and spearheading innovation. Dedicated to leveraging the latest cloud advancements, OpsGuru commits to crafting pioneering solutions that enable businesses to realize their strategic goals.
About OpsGuru
OpsGuru is a leading cloud consulting firm that delivers state-of-the-art solutions that drive digital transformation. Specializing in Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Kubernetes Enablement, Managed Cloud operations, Cloud Security, Data Analytics, and Generative AI services, OpsGuru is committed to helping customers achieve their business objectives through technology enablement. OpsGuru is dedicated to helping organizations navigate their cloud adoption journey. Through bespoke solutions that address the unique challenges of each customer, OpsGuru ensures that businesses not only meet but exceed their technological and operational goals. For more information, visit www.opsguru.co.il.
