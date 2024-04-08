Bluicity Joins Meat Institute in Quest for Food Quality and Waste Reduction Through Live Automation
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluicity Inc., a prominent Toronto-based IoT and SaaS company specializing in providing food and pharmaceutical supply chains with continuous, live monitoring of location, integrity, safety, and quality of product shipments, announces today its strategic partnership with Meat Institute. Meat Institute is the premier association for the North American meat industry, renowned for its proactive stance in delivering safe, quality, traceable products while championing sustainably.
Aligned with its mission to automate food and pharma logistics through unique technology and state-of-the-art AI driven solutions, Bluicity is committed to offering industry-leading innovations tailored to the perishable food sector.
Bob Burrows, the Founder and CEO of Bluicity, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership with Meat Institute, recognizing the institute’s pivotal role in ensuring food quality, safety, and sustainability. “Meat Institute serves as the central figure in the North American meat industry, embodying a steadfast commitment to food quality and safety, as well as industry sustainability,” remarks Burrows. “Their Protein Pact initiative exemplifies their dedication to driving positive change both within and beyond the industry.”
Julie Anna Potts, CEO of Meat Institute, welcomes Bluicity into the fold, highlighting the shared values of prioritizing food safety, quality, and sustainability. “At Meat Institute, ensuring the integrity of our products and sustainability practices are paramount,” notes Potts. “We eagerly anticipate leveraging Bob’s expertise to bolster our ongoing efforts in advancing safety and sustainability within the industry, and harnessing the potential contributions of innovative technologies and solutions like Bluicity’s as we actively pursue these goals.”
In an era where technology is increasingly integral to supply chain management, Bluicity continues to lead the charge with its forward-thinking solutions. To explore Bluicity’s offerings further, please visit www.bluicity.com.
About Bluicity:
Bluicity gives entire supply chains actionable product visibility and 100% traceability of products, live, at every step. Bluicity solutions are proactive, providing immediate notifications to prevent damage, increasing profitability, product security and quality, and sustainability.
About Meat Institute:
The Meat Institute is the United States’ oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products. Meat Institute members include over 350 meat packing and processing companies, the majority of which have fewer than 100 employees, and account for over 95 percent of the United States’ output of meat and 70 percent of turkey production.
Samira Mahfuz
Aligned with its mission to automate food and pharma logistics through unique technology and state-of-the-art AI driven solutions, Bluicity is committed to offering industry-leading innovations tailored to the perishable food sector.
Bob Burrows, the Founder and CEO of Bluicity, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership with Meat Institute, recognizing the institute’s pivotal role in ensuring food quality, safety, and sustainability. “Meat Institute serves as the central figure in the North American meat industry, embodying a steadfast commitment to food quality and safety, as well as industry sustainability,” remarks Burrows. “Their Protein Pact initiative exemplifies their dedication to driving positive change both within and beyond the industry.”
Julie Anna Potts, CEO of Meat Institute, welcomes Bluicity into the fold, highlighting the shared values of prioritizing food safety, quality, and sustainability. “At Meat Institute, ensuring the integrity of our products and sustainability practices are paramount,” notes Potts. “We eagerly anticipate leveraging Bob’s expertise to bolster our ongoing efforts in advancing safety and sustainability within the industry, and harnessing the potential contributions of innovative technologies and solutions like Bluicity’s as we actively pursue these goals.”
In an era where technology is increasingly integral to supply chain management, Bluicity continues to lead the charge with its forward-thinking solutions. To explore Bluicity’s offerings further, please visit www.bluicity.com.
About Bluicity:
Bluicity gives entire supply chains actionable product visibility and 100% traceability of products, live, at every step. Bluicity solutions are proactive, providing immediate notifications to prevent damage, increasing profitability, product security and quality, and sustainability.
About Meat Institute:
The Meat Institute is the United States’ oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products. Meat Institute members include over 350 meat packing and processing companies, the majority of which have fewer than 100 employees, and account for over 95 percent of the United States’ output of meat and 70 percent of turkey production.
Samira Mahfuz
Bluicity
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube